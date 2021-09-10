The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi begins today (September 10, 2021). It is a 10-day extravaganza that will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on September 19, 2021. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Thus, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much fervour in different parts of the country. The ten-day festival is marked by installing beautiful, colourful idols of Ganesha at homes, temples and offices, followed by aarti and bhog.





Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in some Indian states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. Devotees gather in huge, decked up pandals to offer their prayers or bring an idol home and host the puja at home along with offering loads of food as bhog. Food, like every other Indian festival, plays an important role in Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Modak is one of the most popular sweet treat during the festival, since it is said that these were one of Lord Ganesha's most favourite sweets. Did you know that Ganeshji is also known as Modakpriya because of his love for these sweet delights? Sweet dumplings filled with grated coconut, nuts, dry fruits or jaggery are undoubtedly, a delight to relish!

While there are many types and flavours of modaks one can find in the market, but homemade modaks are always A better choice! And if you are a fan of fusion sweets, we have the perfect treat to try on this festival. Barfi modak is a rich and creamy melange of cashew nut paste, khoya, milk, sugar and nuts, including almonds and pista along with a pinch of saffron. Garnished with varq (silver or golden leaf) and nuts on top, this modak is one of the most popular sweets. And there's no perfect occasion than Ganesh Chaturthi to try this sweet treat at home!

Find the full recipe of Barfi Modak here.

Try it at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.