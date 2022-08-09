Indian cuisine is so vast and diverse. As we travel the lengths and breadths of the country, we get the joy of sampling some delicious foods from every region. Gujarat is one such state which is very well-known for its amazing food. A classic Gujarati thali is on the bucket list of every person who visits the state. And turns out that our favourite celebrities were no different! Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were in Gujarat for the promotions of their upcoming film 'Liger', and they savoured a giant Gujarati thali! Take a look at the pictures they shared on Instagram:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday both shared pictures from their visit to Gujarat. They took a tour to two cities Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Despite their busy schedule, they couldn't help but relish some yummy Gujarati food.

In the pictures, we could see that the duo was seated in front of a giant Gujarati thali that looked every bit delicious. Ananya Panday shared a clip on her stories with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. "Vijay, are you excited," she asked him in the video. He responded in the affirmative and showed the gorgeous Gujarati Thali that had all sorts of snacks, main course, sweets, and drinks with it. We could spot dhokla, khaman, papad, ganthiya, puri and at least 10 different vegetarian curries in the plate. Desserts such as mohanthaal and jalebi could also be spotted by us.





While the Thali came with masala chaas, Ananya Panday preferred to sip on some hot chai as well. "My two favourites Liger and Chai," she wrote in the boomerang clip. Take a look at the screengrab from the video:





The film 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday hits theatres on August 25, 2022. This is the first time they are teaming up together.