Andhra Pradesh is one of the most diverse states of India - from majestic temples and timeless art to lip-smacking food - we have got it all. Talking about food, the state is famous for its delicious offerings. From pesarattu and egg bonda to bangu chicken, chicken biryani and muri mixture, there's an array of delicacies lined up for you to choose from. Andhra Style Chicken Fry recipe is one such delicacy that has a unique taste as compared to other fried chicken recipes. This chicken recipe can be a great option for evening snacks to have with a steaming cup of filter coffee or tea. You can even serve this to your guests to make a long-lasting impression.





If you are someone from this state or have ever visited and tried this famous chicken recipe, you would know what we are actually talking about. And, if you still sometimes crave for the exact same chicken fry recipe, here we bring you some good news. We will help you create the same flavours of this delicacy in your own kitchen with a very quick and easy recipe. Yes, you heard us! So, what are you waiting for? Read below for the recipe.

Andhra-Style Chicken Fry Recipe: How To Make Andhra-Style Chicken Fry

To begin with the recipe, you need to marinate the chicken with salt, red chili powder, ginger and garlic paste, turmeric and yoghurt and keep aside for an hour.

Then, peel and chop onion into strips and keep aside. After this, chop some coriander leaves, squeeze some lemon juice in a separate bowl and keep it aside as well. Once the chicken is marinated, take a large wok, add ghee and onions and cook on low flame till the onions become translucent.





Well, now you know the drill! Try it at home and let us know how everyone liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!



