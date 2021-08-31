Mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia is not the only one being pampered in the Bedi-Dhupia household. Recently, her husband, actor Angad Bedi posted an adorable video on his Instagram stories that featured a delicious pasta made by none other than his mother-in-law, Manpinder Dhupia. While Angad was explaining that this is 'Red sauce pasta made by my saas', Neha was quick to point out that it was indeed 'Red sauce protein pasta'. Later, she takes a bite and starts singing 'Yum Yum' behind the camera, we can't help but giggle seeing how relatable Neha's reaction is. The pasta on Angad's plate looks delectable, it is loaded with chicken chunks, just the way we love it too. Look at the picture here:





Angad Bedi enjoys a protein-packed pasta made by his saas

While the pasta looks delicious, we have to say, the star of the show has to be Angad himself and his adorable commentary about the pasta where he says - 'Outstanding saas with outstanding red sauce pasta with chicken'. That's not it; the actor duo seems to have had a wonderful beginning to the week because minutes later Angad posted another picture of a drool-worthy Iranian spread send to him by a friend. Look at the delicious spread here:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia enjoyed this Iranian spread too

Well, this is not the first time the couple has posted about their love for food, from sending each other pictures of their tea from different locations to finishing up plates of gol gappes together, the much adorable Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are #foodiecouplegoals indeed.