





Ankita Lokhande's wedding to businessman Vicky Jain has mesmerised us all. We can't stop looking at the beautiful wedding pics that are all over the internet! The couple got married on 14th December, in a lavish ceremony at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel in the presence of friends and family. Ankita Lokhande was dressed in a gorgeous gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra and Vicky Jain complimented her outfit with an ivory sherwani from the same designer. The wedding was attended by who's who of the television industry and it was the affair of the year! Now that Ankita is married, we got a glimpse of her post-wedding celebrations, spending time with her husband and friends, having fun and making chai!











Through Ankita's Instagram, we joined in the couple's pyjama party, where the husband and wife had donned matching night suits with "Mr Jain" and "Mrs Jain" written behind. The midnight rager was full of dancing, singing and last but not least, chai. Ankita was spotted making tea in the middle of the night while dancing at the same time. Take a look:

She is making tea.

For Indians, a good cup of tea can lighten up the mood. It doesn't matter what time of the day it is; it is always a good time to have tea. The love of chai flows deep within our country; therefore, it comes with no surprise that celebrities like Ankita crave tea even in the middle of the night! It seems that according to Ankita, a party is incomplete without a hot cup of tea.





Like most celebrities, Ankita is also a bit of a foodie. Through her social media, we have learnt about her love for paani puri and chai, so it was obvious that her wedding cake would be something to look forward to, and it was! The five-tiered cake was adorned with beautiful crystals to give it a regal and elegant look. The cake topper was a replica of Vicky and Ankita, in the exact outfit they were wearing that day. The cake was looking just too beautiful, we can only wonder how delicious the cake would taste! Take a look:











What did you think about Ankita-Vicky's wedding cake? Do tell us in the comments section below!









