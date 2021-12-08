Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding has definitely been generating buzz among Bollywood circles. From the hotel venue to the decorations, the ceremonies, and even the strict protocol for guests - various details of the #Vickat wedding have been trending on Twitter. Recently, a picture of their wedding note went viral asking guests to leave their mobile phones in their rooms to maintain complete secrecy. This has spurred a flurry of memes on social media as well. And now, reports reveal the grand wedding menu of the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding.





The wedding venue of the couple is said to be the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The final wedding will take place on the 9th and will reportedly be preceded by a grand Mehendi and Sangeet function.





A quick look into the dining section of Six Senses Fort Bawara would reveal that the chefs believe in an 'inspired culinary journey' with 'a creative approach to their menus'. "Our restaurants combine the best of regional Rajasthani and pan-Indian cuisine with a sprinkling of international influences while embracing the Eat With Six Senses philosophy of local, fresh and seasonal produce," reads the resort's official website.





As for the 'Roohani' restaurant located in the resort's premises, their inspiration stems from the food served at the banquets of the royal houses of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, their all-day dining restaurant 'The Cortile' caters to a wide range of palates serving pan-Asian as well as Indian comfort food.





Several reports also claim that many kinds of exotic vegetables and fruits have been ordered for the Vicky-Katrina wedding. These imported foods will be used to create a variety of dishes at the wedding in Sawai Madhopur, as the buzz suggests. Rumour has it that a truck full of imported vegetables from Karnataka has arrived at the resort. Some reports also said that the menu could feature North Indian dishes like Chhole Bhature and Butter Chicken, along with a lavish Rajasthani fare and some street food delights as well. Amidst these speculations, the official details on the same are still awaited.





It definitely looks like the celebrity guests at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding will be treated to some mouthwatering delights! What do you think will feature on the grand ceremony's menu? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.