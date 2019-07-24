AnnaMaya At Andaz, Delhi Celebrates Stories Of Artisans In July Edition Of Lazy Sunday Brunch

AnnaMaya in Andaz, Delhi celebrated its pillars- the artisans- in July edition of brunch

Sunday brunches in city's hotels and restaurants have been re-defining weekend revelry, especially for gourmands and food lovers. The trend, which is a hit in India's metropolitan cities, encourages a laidback late breakfast and early lunch coupled together into one meal that is supposed to be enjoyed with friends and family over genial chatter. But AnnaMaya, the European dining hall at Andaz in Aerocity Delhi takes the concept of 'lazying' on a Sunday to the next level at its Lazy Sunday Brunch, which couples great food delivered to your table with a push towards conscientious and mindful eating with its delicious breakfast and lunch options. The Lazy Sunday brunch is also a way that the restaurant celebrates smaller brands offering wholesome homemade goodies, from breads to jams and marmalades.





The colourful decor at AnnaMaya beckons you to let your feet up and expect some pampering from the exceptional service, paired with great food from the kitchens of the sprawling restaurant. The entrance has an alluring dessert bar that looks nothing short of a dream for sugar-lovers. The dessert station has everything you can imagine - from cakes, pastries, puddings, pies and donuts to hard candies, gummy worms and lots more. The breakfast bar has a variety of healthy cereals, seeds and granolas, along with several dairy and non-dairy milks and yogurts. It also has a stock of an assortment of fresh and dried fruits and you can build your own breakfast cereal bowl. The baked yogurt and granola seemed to be particularly favourable to the diners.

Build your own cereal bowl at AnnaMaya

Eggs Benedict at AnnaMaya, Delhi











Having fun with the fresh and nutritious ingredients seems to be something that the restaurant excels at. You are likely to be surprised every weekend with their menu changing every seven days, but what doesn't change is the consistency with which the restaurant serves dishes that allow the ingredients to take the centre stage. From their eggs benedict to their chicken biryani, the dishes have flavours that tell a nourishing tale and that leave you wanting more. The theme for their Sunday brunch is one that the restaurant changes every month and this month, AnnaMaya hosted the 'Pillars of AnnaMaya Edition' of the brunch to put the focus back on their artisan partners.





Dessert station at AnnaMaya, Delhi

As a part of July edition of the brunch, the restaurant had stalls put up by various local food businesses and artisans and the guests could take their pick from fruit jams, fresh homemade breads etc. The theme circled back to AnnaMaya's tagline 'Eat Mindful, Shop Artisanal, Raise Awareness'. So, if you want to delight your friends and family with great food that also nourishes and inspires, then AnnaMaya's lazy Sunday brunch is just perfect.





Fresh fruit juices and ice tea at AnnaMaya, Delhi

Where: Andaz Delhi, Asset 1, Aerocity, New Delhi





Lazy Sunday Brunch Timings: 6.30 am to 4 pm





For Reservations: Drop a mail to akshita.rege@andaz.com







