Shilpa Shetty is one celebrity who never ceases to give us fitness inspiration. The actress is a strong proponent of eating a healthy diet and also maintains a strong fitness regime. Recently, she suffered from a leg injury on set and she was advised to rest for six weeks. However, even then she continued practicing some exercises and even enjoyed Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with her family and friends. Recently, we saw Shilpa Shetty back in action with the return of her Sunday binge! The actress enjoyed her customary food binge on Sunday, but this time, there was a cute and paw-dorable twist. Can you guess what it was? Take a look and see for yourself:

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Latest Sunday Binge Featured Her Favourite Binge Food)

Shilpa Shetty was seen enjoying a delicious food binge but this time, it was with her pet dog Truffle. "Some Angels have wings mine has four paws. My Truffle. Today is her Sunday binge and why not," she wrote in the caption of her post. In the clip she shared, we could see Shilpa Shetty's adorable pet enjoying some refreshing vanilla ice cream. The actress herself fed her a bite or two, and the duo really seemed to be having a great Sunday binge. "Please do not feed your pets any salt or sugar it's bad for their stomach and coat (this Icecream is vegan and sugar-free)," added Shilpa Shetty.





It seems that Shilpa Shetty has incorporated the love for all things healthy in her children as well. Recently, we saw a video that the actress shot in which her daughter Samisha and son Viaan could be seen expressing their excitement about fresh nariyal paani. Take a look:

Wasn't Shilpa Shetty's food binge simply adorable? We would love to see her enjoying some more Sunday binges super soon. On the work front, the actress was seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Her upcoming project includes an OTT debut with a series directed by Rohit Shetty.