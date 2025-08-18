A viral video circulating on social media platform X has left the internet shocked and concerned about street food hygiene. In the clip, a food stall owner is seen preparing a giant paratha. While a regular paratha size can be managed by hand, the stall owner balances this huge dough between his arms, so that it touches his arms, the sleeves of his shirt, and even reaches his armpit. The cooking video has left viewers disgusted and disappointed with the hygiene, especially when it comes to Indian street food.





The caption of the video read, "Paseena Parantha: Just one of the many reasons why you should eat at home."

Watch the viral video here:







The clip has already clocked more than 300K views on X and is rapidly gaining attention. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Usko paseena nahi hand oil bolte hai," a user joked. Another said, "Wouldn't the paseena evaporate when the roti is fried on the hot kadhai?"





An X user commented, "Zero sense of cleanliness or safety." Another added, "Hygiene left the chat."





"I have stopped eating out," a viewer shared. Another wrote, "I would call it bimari parantha."





One user posted, "Our street food is amongst the tastiest, but once you see the preparation, you can't eat."

This is not the first paratha video to go viral on social media. Earlier, a pitai paratha video had left the internet amused. Watch the viral clip here.