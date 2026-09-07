Sugar is a kitchen essential, but leaving the container open can quickly attract ants. Once ants get into the sugar, many people think they have no choice but to throw it away. However, a few simple home remedies can help remove ants and prevent them from returning. Here are some easy tips you can try at home.





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Tips To Remove Ants From Sugar

1. Use Bay Leaves (Tej Patta)

Place a few bay leaves inside or around the sugar container. Their strong natural aroma can help keep ants away and protect your stored sugar.

2. Add Cloves (Laung)

Cloves have a strong scent that ants dislike. Keeping a few cloves in the sugar container can help prevent ants from entering.

3. Keep Whole Dry Red Chillies

Place a few whole dry red chillies near the sugar container or in the storage cabinet. Their pungent smell acts as a natural deterrent for ants.

4. Place Lemon Slices Nearby

You can also keep a few lemon slices near the sugar container. The strong citrus smell helps repel ants and keeps them away from the storage area.





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5. Dry The Sugar In Sunlight

If ants have already entered the sugar, spread it on a clean tray and place it in direct sunlight for some time. The heat encourages the ants to move away, making it easier to separate them from the sugar.





These simple kitchen remedies can help keep ants away from sugar and ensure it stays clean, fresh and ready to use.