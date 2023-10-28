Rice is a staple of Indian cuisine, gracing the tables of households across the country on a daily basis. While steamed rice is a common accompaniment, frequently paired with dal, rajma, or chickpeas, it's easy to grow weary of the same plain, boiled rice. If you're someone who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and believes in culinary innovation, you can transform your ordinary rice into something extraordinary. With various techniques, seasonings, liquids, and spices, you can create a new and delightful version of steamed rice. We've compiled some fantastic kitchen hacks to help you infuse your plain rice with flavour and elevate its nutritional value.

7 Ideas To Elevate The Flavour Of Your Rice:

1. Use Vegetable Stock:







Don't discard vegetable scraps or peels used to make vegetable stock. Instead, use this flavourful stock to cook your rice. This not only enhances the taste but also boosts the nutritional content.





2. Add Chicken:

If you have leftover rice from the previous night, you can elevate it by adding chicken. Simply stir-fry boneless chicken pieces with spices and mix them with steamed rice to create a delicious and protein-rich meal in minutes.

3. Use Lemon Juice:

For those who prefer their steamed rice plain, you can make it more exciting by adding a touch of lemon juice. Sprinkle your preferred spices, add lemon juice, and voilà – a tasty rice bowl is ready. Lemon not only adds a tangy zing but also prevents the rice from sticking to the pan during cooking.





4. Cook With Coconut Milk:

Don't limit yourself to chicken or vegetable broth when making rice. Consider using coconut milk for a creamy and exotic twist. Coconut milk, a staple in many traditional dishes, will infuse your rice with richness and a delightful taste.

5. Flavour With Curry Leaves:

These aromatic leaves often feature in various dishes to add flavour. You can bring the same aroma and taste to your plain rice. Prepare a tempering with mustard seeds, green chillies, and curry leaves, and combine it with the rice to transform its flavour completely.





6. Add Vegetables:

Whether you're preparing fresh rice or reviving leftovers, consider incorporating green peas, capsicum, and carrots. Not only will this introduce colour and flavour to your rice, but it will also enhance its nutritional profile.





7. Infuse The Flavour Of Garlic:

Garlic, a culinary gem in Indian kitchens, is renowned for elevating the taste of dishes. It's not only flavorful but also beneficial for immunity. Combine spices and chopped garlic in oil or butter, and mix with steamed rice to create delicious garlic-infused rice.





With these creative ideas, the next time you're in the mood for simple steamed rice, you can give it a delightful twist and enjoy a tastier and healthier meal.