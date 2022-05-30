Anupam Kher is one of the few Indian actors who have managed to have a successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood! However, it means he mostly has a hectic schedule. We always see him travelling all around the world, giving his 5.2 million followers a glimpse of his set life all across different movies. Leading such a lifestyle often means he doesn't get to enjoy home-cooked food. But, on the rare occasion that he takes a break from his work and relaxes with his family, he chooses to indulge in a wholesome meal. He shared a glimpse of what his home-cooked meal looks like, and the spread was oh-so-delicious!





Anupam Kher is enjoying a home-cooked meal, prepared by his sister-in-law, and the actor is so excited that he decided to record the moment and share it with his fans! For those who don't know, Anupam Kher is from Kashmir and the daily home-cooked meal in the actor's household tends to comprise Kashmiri delicacies. Take a look at what he ate:











Shot by his brother Raju Kher (Actor/Director), in the video we see an extremely elated and emotional Anupam Kher introducing us to all the delicious curries he was about to enjoy. The dinner table was adorned with six delicious dishes. In the lavish spread, we spotted a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries – dum aloo, yellow paneer, palak, rogan josh, matz (Kashmiri mutton kofta) and steamed rice. After looking at Anupam Kher's Kashmiri spread, we have cravings for some right now. If you are facing the same conundrum, then we have shortlisted the recipes down below:











Anupam Kher loves Kashmiri food and he has even said this out loud on camera! Whenever someone asks what his favourite cuisine is, his answer is always Kashmiri food. But that doesn't mean he doesn't like to indulge in other cuisines. Recently, Boman Irani had treated him to a decadent Parsi meal and Anupam Kher had enjoyed the spread thoroughly!











