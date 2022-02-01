We all like to talk about food, don't we? While some of us swear by traditional Indian food, there are others who enjoy international dishes more. In an Instagram post, actor Anupam Kher has revealed his favourite cuisine. In a video, he is seen seated at a dining table with his friends and family. The veteran actor is heard saying, “Usually, I'm asked what is my favourite cuisine. Mera favourite khana kaun sa hain? Main kehta hoon hindustani hain, Italian hai, Japanese hai, Thai hai, Persian hai. Magar jo mera actual favourite khana hai woh yeh hai (What is my favourite food? I talk about Indian, Italian, Japanese, Thai, Persian food. But my actual favourite food is this).”





(Also Read: Anupam Kher And His Mother's Banter About His Food Habits Is So Relatable; Watch Video)





The camera then pans towards the dining table, and Anupam Kher does not leave us guessing. Instead, he introduces us to the vast range of Kashmiri cuisine laid out in front of him. One by one, he names dum aloo (or dum olav), qabargaah (also known as tabakhmaaz), paneer, palak nadru, chicken and yakhni.





The sight of those dishes can leave anyone salivating. Anupam Kher captioned the video, “My favourite food! Which one is yours?”





Here is his Instagram post:

Anupam Kher's food tales are not only interesting but also highly relatable. Recently, the actor shared a video and talked about his dessert indulgence. While in Varanasi, the actor had cravings for desi jalebis. He posted a video showing how the crispy and sweet jalebis are made. Click here to know more about Anupam Kher's Varanasi trip.





(Also Read: Anupam Kher Enjoys This Classic Desi Dessert In Varanasi (Pic Inside)





Kashmiri cuisine has definitely got a special place in Anupam Kher's heart. But Parsi food isn't far behind. The foodie in him indulged in authentic Parsi cuisine at none other than actor Boman Irani's house. One could see dishes like salli aloo marghi, prawn kebab, Parsi dhansak and kachumber in the images that Anupam Kher shared on Instagram Stories. Read more about it here.





Truly, India, as a culinary hub, has epic food diversity and it's hard for one not to fall in love with it.