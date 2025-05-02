Dates, the sweet fruit of the date palm tree, have been a staple in Middle Eastern and North African diets for centuries. Packed with natural sugars, fibre, and essential nutrients, dates offer a range of health benefits. But did you know that certain types of dates can support weight loss while others are ideal for healthy weight gain? Let's explore the delicious world of dates and how to choose the right variety for your wellness goals.





Also Read: Is Date (Khajoor) Sugar Better Than White Sugar? Here's What You Need To Know

Here Are 5 Most Popular Types of Dates

There are over 200 varieties of dates grown around the world, but a few stand out for their flavour, texture, and nutritional content.

1. Medjool Dates -

Often called the "king of dates", Medjools are large, soft, and luxuriously sweet. They are rich in calories and natural sugars like fructose and glucose, making them ideal for energy boosts and weight gain diets.

2. Deglet Noor Dates -

Slightly drier and less sweet than Medjools, Deglet Noor dates are firmer and have a more subtle, nutty flavour. These are often used in cooking and baking.

3. Ajwa Dates -

A prized variety from Saudi Arabia, Ajwa dates are smaller, darker, and have a mild sweetness with hints of cinnamon. Revered for their medicinal qualities, they are nutrient-dense and loaded with antioxidants.

4. Barhi Dates -

These dates are soft, caramel-like, and extremely sweet when fully ripe. In their yellow, crunchy stage (khalal), they're less sweet and contain more resistant starch.

5. Zahidi Dates -

Firm, golden-brown, and slightly less sweet, Zahidi dates have a nutty taste and are high in fibre, making them a favourite for digestive health and weight management.





Also Read: Can You Eat Dates (Khajur) In Summer? We Find Out!

Dates come in different varieties.

Image Credit: iStock

Dates for Weight Loss

When trying to shed pounds, fibre and low glycaemic impact are key. Zahidi and Deglet Noor dates are particularly good choices for weight loss.

Zahidi Dates: With their high insoluble fibre content, Zahidi dates help improve satiety and regulate digestion, making you feel full longer.

Deglet Noor Dates: These are moderate in sweetness and calories, making them suitable for adding natural sweetness to smoothies or snacks without excessive sugar spikes.

Additionally, consuming 2-3 small dates per day can help curb sweet cravings while offering a nutritional boost. They are best eaten in the morning or pre-workout to support energy levels without storing excess sugar as fat.





Also Read:How To Make Dates Cake: The Eggless Treat You Can Binge On, Guilt-Free

Dates for Weight Gain

If you're looking to gain weight in a healthy way, opt for Medjool, Ajwa, or Barhi dates.

Medjool Dates: High in natural sugars and calories (around 66 kcal per date), Medjools are excellent as part of protein-rich snacks or post-workout shakes.

Ajwa Dates: Though smaller, they're dense in nutrients and perfect for those needing to increase their caloric intake while maintaining nutritional balance.

Ripe Barhi Dates: Especially in their ripe stage, Barhis are syrupy-sweet and energy-dense, ideal for those with high energy requirements.

Pairing dates with nuts, nut butter, or yoghurt enhances their caloric content and adds healthy fats and protein, supporting muscle growth and healthy weight gain.





Whether you're aiming to lose or gain weight, dates can be a valuable part of your diet. Choosing the right type and quantity, and pairing them wisely, can help you reach your health goals with flavour and satisfaction.



(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)