In today's time, everyone's trying to cut down on sugar. Whether it is switching to stevia, honey, or jaggery, the hunt for healthier alternatives is ongoing. Among these, dates have become a favourite - used in smoothies, desserts, and even savoury recipes to add sweetness without guilt. But there's another date-based sweetener that has gained substantial popularity among health-conscious people - date sugar. This is a more natural, nutrient-packed option that can sate your sweet cravings. However, how healthy is it as compared to regular white sugar? Let's find out.





What Are The Health Benefits Of Dates?

Before we learn more about date sugar, let's find out the benefits of its source fruit.

1. Great for Digestion: Dates are packed with fibre, which keeps your digestion smooth and prevents bloating or constipation.





2. Rich in Nutrients: They are loaded with vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins that keep your energy levels up and your body healthy.





3. Natural Energy Booster: Thanks to its nutrient-rich profile, dates provide a quick and steady energy release. This makes them a great pre-workout or mid-day snack.





4. Improves Skin: The vitamins C and D work on your skin like wonders. These nutrients help recover your skin if you are suffering from any problems.





5. Supports Bone Health: With minerals like calcium and magnesium, dates help keep bones strong and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

What Is Date Sugar?

Date sugar is exactly what it sounds like - powdered dried dates. It is made with dehydrated dates and unlike refined sugar, isn't exactly stripped of nutrients. It uses whole, pitted dates, so you might also feel the taste of fibre as it won't dissolve in your hot beverages or baked goods. Plus, the caramel-like flavour makes it perfect for baking, sprinkling on breakfast cereals, or sweetening smoothies.

Can Diabetics Have Dates?

As per Dr. Mukta Vasistha, H.O.D, Nutrition and Dietetics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, everyone can eat dates. Not one but at least two to three, depending on your blood sugar levels. The reason why diabetics are asked to avoid high-sugar foods is because it might shoot their blood sugar levels. In fact, diabetics can benefit from dates since they are high in fibre. However, make sure to consume it in moderation.

So, Is Date Sugar Healthier Than White Sugar?

To understand whether or not regular white sugar is healthier than date sugar, let's first find out the calorie content in each. As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, nine grams of regular table sugar gives us about 20 calories - a high glycemic index of around 65 and spikes blood sugar quickly. The same quantity with date sugar - which has a similar calorie count of 15 to 20 calories - has a lower glycemic index usually around 42 - meaning it won't cause as sharp a blood sugar spike as regular sugar. However, the nutritionist also warns that just because something has a low glycemic index, doesn't mean it can be consumed without any moderation.





