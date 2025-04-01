Navratri is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated with great devotion. Chaitra Navratri 2025 begins on 30 March and will continue till 6 April. The festival lasts nine nights, during which different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped each day. Many believe that fasting during Navratri brings blessings and fulfils wishes. That is why devotees observe fasts with complete faith and stick to satvik food, which includes ingredients like buckwheat flour (kuttu atta), water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), sago (sabudana), milk, curd, and potatoes. While the ingredient list may be limited, there are still plenty of creative and tasty Navratri recipes that can be prepared.





Why Kuttu Masala Paratha is a Must-Try This Navratri

When it comes to Navratri vrat-friendly meals, the classic combination of buckwheat puri and potato curry is a favourite. But if you are looking for a healthier alternative, this Kuttu Masala Paratha recipe is just what you need. Here is why you should try it:

Less Oil: Unlike deep-fried kuttu puri, this paratha is cooked with minimal oil, making it a lighter and healthier option.





Packed with Flavour: The addition of spices, green chillies, and coriander enhances the taste.





Nutritious: Buckwheat flour is gluten-free, high in fibre, and keeps you full for longer.





Easy to Make: With just a few ingredients, you can prepare this delicious dish in no time.

Ingredients for Kuttu Masala Paratha

2 cups Kuttu Atta (Buckwheat Flour)





Rock Salt to taste (Sendha Namak)





2 boiled potatoes or 1 cup boiled arbi





Half tsp red chilli powder





Half tsp cumin powder (Jeera Powder)





Half tsp coriander powder (Dhania Powder)





2 green chillies, finely chopped





2 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped





2 tbsp ghee or oil

Step-by-Step Recipe for Kuttu Masala Paratha

1. Prepare the Dough





Take buckwheat flour (kuttu atta) in a mixing bowl and add all the spices.





Mash the boiled potatoes or arbi well. You can also add grated paneer for extra flavour and softness.





Mix everything properly with the flour. Adjust the spices as per your taste.





Add a little water and knead the mixture into a smooth dough.





2. Roll the Paratha





Heat a pan or tawa on medium flame.





Take a small portion of the dough, roll it into a ball, and gently flatten it into a circular paratha using a rolling pin. (If it sticks, dust it with some kuttu atta.)





3. Cook the Paratha





Place the paratha on the hot pan and cook it for a minute.





Apply ghee on both sides and cook until it turns crispy and golden brown.





Repeat the process with the remaining dough.

Serving Suggestions: What to Eat with Kuttu Masala Paratha

This spicy and crispy vrat-friendly paratha pairs perfectly with:





Aloo ki Sabzi (Potato Curry)





Kaddu ki Sabzi (Pumpkin Curry)





Fresh Curd (Dahi)





Mint or Coriander Chutney (Without Onion and Garlic)





Tips to Make the Best Kuttu Masala Paratha





You can mix buckwheat flour with rajgira (amaranth flour) or singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour) for a different texture.





Adjust the spice levels based on your preference.





For an extra crispy texture, cook on low to medium heat and apply a little extra ghee.





Serve hot for the best taste!

Try This Easy and Delicious Kuttu Masala Paratha This Navratri!

If you are looking for a Navratri-special meal that is both tasty and healthy, this Kuttu Masala Paratha is a must-try. It is easy to make, packed with flavour, and pairs perfectly with vrat-friendly sides. So, add this gluten-free, wholesome paratha to your Navratri fasting menu and enjoy a delicious meal.