Chaitra Navratri began on 30 March and will continue until 6 April. This festival holds great significance in Hinduism. While Navratri is observed four times a year, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are the most widely celebrated. Each of the nine days is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and devotees worship her with unwavering devotion. Many believe that fasting during Navratri brings blessings and fulfils wishes. The fast is traditionally broken with Kanjak Puja on Ashtami. However, this year, there is some confusion regarding the exact dates of Ashtami and Navami Puja. Here is everything you need to know.





When Is Ashtami 2025? Date And Puja Timings

Chaitra Durgashtami in 2025 falls on 5 April.

The Ashtami Tithi begins on 4 April at 8:12 pm and ends on 5 April at 7:26 pm. Kanya Pujan can be performed on 5 April between 11:59 am and 12:49 pm.





Many people also observe Kanjak Puja on Navami, which falls on 6 April. This day is also celebrated as Ram Navami, making it another significant occasion for devotees.

Why Is Chaitra Ashtami Important?

Ashtami is one of the most important days of Navratri, as many devotees break their fast and offer bhog to Goddess Durga. On this day, homes are cleaned, temples are decorated, and special prasad is prepared as an offering to the goddess. Bhog is an essential part of the puja, and after making the offering, young girls who have not reached puberty are served food, as they are considered living embodiments of Goddess Durga. While each household has its own variations, bhog thali is always prepared without garlic and onion. Some traditional dishes are a must-have in this sacred meal.

5 Classic Bhog Recipes For Ashtami And Navami Pujan 2025

1. Poori

Poori is a staple at Indian festivals and pujas. A soft yet crispy deep-fried bread, it is made by kneading a dough with wheat flour and semolina, rolling it into small discs, and frying them in hot oil. [Click here for the recipe.]

2. Halwa

A comforting dessert, suji halwa is made by roasting semolina in ghee and cooking it with water, sugar, and dry fruits. It is a must-have in Navratri bhog. [Click here for the recipe.]

3. Kala Chana

Black chickpeas (kala chana) are simmered in mild spices and served with poori. This protein-rich dish is an essential part of Navratri prasad. Click here

4. Potato Curry

Jeera aloo is commonly prepared for bhog, but some people make a mild potato curry instead. This dish can be kept dry or turned into a light gravy. [Click here for the recipe.]

5. Dahi Bhalla

Soft and fluffy bhallas, made from urad dal batter, are soaked in sweetened curd and topped with tangy chutneys and chaat masala. A delicious addition to the bhog thali. [Click here for the recipe.]





Try these traditional recipes and celebrate the festival with devotion and delicious food.





Wishing you a joyous Navratri 2025!