Milk is a staple for most people across the globe. Hence, you will find it stored in every household. From our morning tea and cereals to the haldi-doodh at night, a glass of milk is consumed in various ways throughout the day. But what do you do when the milk turns sour? The obvious reply will be to pour it down the drain. What if we say, you can reuse milk in various interesting ways? That's right! In this article, we will take you through ingenious ways to reuse sour milk, without wasting it. Let's get going.





What Is Sour Milk? Is It Safe To Drink Sour Milk?

To put it simply, sour milk is milk with a tart taste, which happens due to fermentation and acidification. This also brings up the question of whether sour milk is safe for consumption. As per experts, if the milk is refrigerated properly then it remains drinkable for up to a week after the date on the label on the packet.

But we say the best way to judge if you want to drink the milk is by the smell. If the milk does not have any off-putting smell or taste, you can still use it. In fact, if it turns a little sour, it remains safe for consumption - but of course not as an accompaniment for your cereals or in the form of a standalone drink.





Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Smart Ways To Reuse Sour Milk:

1. Prepare buttermilk/chaas:

If you find the milk getting fermented, we suggest adding some water to it and making chaas for consumption. You can also use the same buttermilk in various recipes to make it soft and fluffy at times.

2. A perfect baking substitute:

You can replace regular milk with sour milk while baking cakes, breads or making pancakes. This also helps the baked food items turn soft and fluffier.

3. Prepare whey with sour milk:

You can heat the sour milk until it curdles. Then separate the whey water and use it to add extra dose of protein to your rice, sabzi, dal or roti.

4. Prepare chhena:

Once you curdle the sour milk, use the whey water as per your wish, And then, use the curdled cheese/chhena to make sweets or homemade paneer and enjoy it as a curry.

5. Add some tanginess to stews and mashed potatoes:

You can add sour milk to soups and mashed potatoes to include some creaminess and tangy flavours. But be wise about the quantity of milk you are adding to these recipes to keep up the balance of flavours.





Did you like the ideas? If you answered yes, then next time, try using sour milk in your daily cooking and reduce food wastage. But always remember to be wise about the ingredients you are consuming, for safety purposes. Eat healthy, and stay fit!