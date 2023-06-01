World Milk Day 2023: Milk is the first thing that provides nourishment to a baby once it is born. It is no less than a white elixir given its nutritional value and a host of health benefits. Whether you chugged a glass of milk before bed in your childhood or prepared some milk tea in the morning to kick-start the day, milk has been serving multiple purposes for ages. Milk works great whether you have it with cornflakes or dip some chocolate biscuits in it. But to retain its fresh and creamy taste, one must know the right way to store and handle this essential liquid food. So, on June 1, World Milk Day, let us learn some tips to handle milk correctly and enjoy its freshness.

Here Are 5 Safety Tips For Proper Milk Handling:

1. Shop The Right Way

For milk or any other dairy product to remain fresh, it is important that we keep it refrigerated. Most of us get our daily milk from the market or nearby stores. So, whenever you head out for grocery shopping, make sure to buy milk at the end of your trip so that it remains cool when you reach home.

2. Keep It Refrigerated

Some people have the habit of leaving the milk out in the open after using it for tea or coffee. Doing this can cause your milk to turn sour and make it no longer fit to use. This is because certain bacteria start to grow in the milk and spoil it when it is left unrefrigerated for long hours.

3. Avoid Raw Milk

The milk that we get in packets and bottles in the market is pasteurised to kill harmful bacteria in it. Raw milk doesn't undergo any such process, and thus it can be contaminated with germs that can make you sick.

4. Boiling Is Not Necessary

Many of us tend to boil milk before consuming it. However, as long as the milk is pasteurised, it is not necessary to boil it. You can choose to slightly heat it before drinking, but bringing it to a boil is not needed.

5. Lactose Intolerance

If you are lactose intolerant, it is advised to avoid all types of dairy products, including milk. Those who are lactose intolerant are not able to digest lactose present in milk, which results in issues such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.





So, follow these tips the next time you're unsure about how to handle milk and make informed choices. Happy World Milk Day!