Baby Inaaya Turns One: Mommy Soha Ali Khan Reveals What The Baby Likes To Eat!

Highlights Inaaya turns one today and Soha Ali Khan has much to say about her

Soha posted a picture of an adorable board that lists trivia about Inaaya

Inaaya's diet is seemingly healthier than ours

Bollywood actor and author Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya may be just a year old today, but the little one sure knows how to grab the shutterbugs and hog the headlines every time she makes an appearance. The paparazzi just can't get enough of the doe-eyed and angel-faced baby, who is celebrating her first birthday today. Inaaya sure is one lucky baby, as she has been gifted with great genes, thanks to her incredibly good-looking parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Moreover, her doting parents never seem to get enough of playing around with her and pampering her. Six months ago, the beautiful baby even celebrated a half-birthday party, where her parents spoiled her with gifts and an adorable 'half birthday cake.' Now that Inaaya has completed one full year of existence, she is sure to get an even bigger party.





To mark her daughter's first birthday, mother Soha Ali Khan Pataudi posted a picture of what looks like a chalk board that summarises the baby's likes and dislikes. Soha Ali Khan complied everything about Inaaya, from her favourite activities to her favourite foods on the board and posted a picture of it on Instagram. What caught our attention was the fact that how healthy the baby eats! As is revealed in the picture, Inaaya liked to eat avocados, pears and yogurt.





Have a look:





Isn't that absolutely adorable? Everything about this board is incredibly cute and is also enough for us to imagine what a chirpy and lively kid Inaaya must be. Avocados are creamy and smooth and make for perfect baby food, when mashed. It also contains healthy carbs and fats, which are needed for an infant's body to grow properly. Pears also make for great baby food, as they can cored, peeled and the pulp can be diluted with water and fed to an infant. They are easily digestible and are tasty too. Yogurt is also important to support digestive health of the baby. All in all, Inaaya's diet may be healthier than ours! Recently Inaaya and Taimur made headlines together for their adorable Rakshabandhan pictures and then pictures of their antics on a Maldives vacation.







