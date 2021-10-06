Who doesn't love chicken? There is something about a nice juicy piece of chicken that can make a nonvegetarian's day. From chicken tikka, chicken pizza, chicken momos to chicken nuggets, one can present chicken in any form and we can gobble it up in minutes! That's how much we love chicken. If cooked right, chicken can be the healthiest food one can eat on a diet. That's right, chicken can be healthy too. While many might prefer to deep fry their chicken, we have found a way that will give us the healthiest and juiciest chicken ever, baked chicken wings!





Chicken wings are known to be unhealthy because they are always fried in a lot of oil, but we are about to change that perception. This chicken wings recipe will be baked in the oven, needing only a few spoons of olive oil. The preparation of this dish wouldn't take a lot of time as the marination and baking will do the magic for you!

You can even air fry the chicken wings.

How To Make Baked Chicken Wings:

You will need to start by preheating the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Take a bowl, mix together olive oil, garlic, chilli powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add chicken wings to the bowl, massage the wings till they are coated in the marinade. Let the chicken wings marinate for at least 1 hour. Spread the marinated chicken wings in a baking pan, place them in the oven and cook it for 1 hour, or until it is crisp and cooked through.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Baked Chicken Wings.





Sounds easy, right?! Now we know that healthy and baked food can also be tasty. Recreate this simple recipe at and do tell us how you liked it in the comments section.