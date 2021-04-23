With the extreme surge in Covid cases, India has gone on a stand still yet again. Several states are facing lockdown in an attempt to control the incessant spread. Meaning, people are once again stuck at home, like last year (2020). And hence, we have once again put on our chef's coat and got into the kitchen to keep ourselves engaged and entertained. Like 2020 lockdown, we are again trying hands on baking different yummy desserts at home - chocolate cake being one of the most popular choices. If you too are planning to bake a cake at home, then this article is just for you.

Apparently, baking seems to be quite a cakewalk; which in reality is exactly the opposite. Unlike cooking (which is an art), baking is all about science. Right kind of ingredients, added in right amount, helps you bake a perfect cake at home. An imbalance by a bit can spoil the game. Hence, one needs time, skill and dedication to get the perfect, fluffy cake out of that oven. Novice bakers, fret not. We have a super simple recipe that will help you bake a cake like a pro. And the best part is, you just need 3 minutes to do the job. Take a look:

How To Make Chocolate Cake In 3-Minutes | 3-Minute Chocolate Cake Recipe:

For this particular recipe, we need maida, sugar, cocoa powder, Oreo biscuit, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, oil/melted butter and milk. Mix all the ingredients and prepare a batter. Transfer the batter in a mug and microwave it for just 1 minute. The quickest chocolate cake is ready in no time.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

What are you waiting for? Get hold of all the ingredients and bake your own chocolate cake.

Here are a few ingredient options for you to consider while buying:

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.