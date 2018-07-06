SEARCH
   |  Updated: July 06, 2018 18:12 IST

Happy Chocolate Day: How To Make Flourless Biscuit Chocolate Cake
Highlights
  • Did you know that 7th of July is celebrated as chocolate day?
  • It is a day for everyone who seeks eternity in their food.
  • This flourless chocolate cake will surely save your day.
Did you know that there is a special day for chocolates? Yes, it's 7th of July! Can you believe that? But, how could anyone limit celebrating chocolates to just one day? For foodies, and particularly chocoholics, every day is a chocolate day, isn't it? And, this sweet love is not just for them, it is for everyone who seeks eternity in chocolates. We cannot count the appealing dishes that chocolate has bestowed upon us, but some of the prevalent ones are chocolate cookies, chocolate mousse, choco glazed donuts, chocolate dipped churros and, of course, the ever famous chocolate cakes. So, here we are with a great biscuit chocolate cake recipe, which is quick, easy and gourmet, and if you are someone who does not bake much, it's going to be a piece of cake for you as well.

chocolate
Everyone seeks eternity in chocolates.

Preparation time- 5 minutes
Cooking time- 10 minutes

Ingredients for chocolate cake:
  •  2 packets of crunchy chocolate biscuit
  •  1 cup of milk
  •  1 packet of fruit salt
  •  3 tablespoons of sugar
  How To Make Biscuit Chocolate Cake:
  1.  Take the chocolate biscuits and crumble them in a bowl.
  2. Put one cup of milk, fruit salt, three tablespoons of sugar and crumbled biscuits in a blender and blend it till you get a fine batter.
  3. Preheat the microwave for one minute on cooking mode.
  4. Take a baking tray and grease it with cooking oil, spread the batter in it.
  5. Cook the batter for 10 minutes in the microwave on cooking mode.
  6. Insert a toothpick into the cake to see if the cake is cooked properly.
  7. Now, take out the tray after the cake is done so that it doesn't dry out. 
chocolate cake

Pair this biscuit chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream or chocolate sauce with some nuts for an enticing dessert.
