Happy Chocolate Day: How To Make Flourless Biscuit Chocolate Cake

Did you know that there is a special day for chocolates? Yes, it's 7th of July! Can you believe that? But, how could anyone limit celebrating chocolates to just one day? For foodies, and particularly chocoholics, every day is a chocolate day, isn't it? And, this sweet love is not just for them, it is for everyone who seeks eternity in chocolates. We cannot count the appealing dishes that chocolate has bestowed upon us, but some of the prevalent ones are chocolate cookies, chocolate mousse, choco glazed donuts, chocolate dipped churros and, of course, the ever famous chocolate cakes. So, here we are with a great biscuit chocolate cake recipe, which is quick, easy and gourmet, and if you are someone who does not bake much, it's going to be a piece of cake for you as well.