SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Cooking Tips: How To Make Soft And Moist Chocolate Cake In A Frying Pan (Recipe Video)

Cooking Tips: How To Make Soft And Moist Chocolate Cake In A Frying Pan (Recipe Video)

A kitchen utensil as basic as a frying pan can come to great help in baking a perfectly soft chocolate cake; just bring together a few easily available ingredients and get the technique right.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: November 12, 2019 13:47 IST

Reddit
Cooking Tips: How To Make Soft And Moist Chocolate Cake In A Frying Pan (Recipe Video)

Chocolate cake is one delight that is popular among both kids and adults.

For days when you are craving a decadent and moist cake but don't want to engage in elaborated baking process, this chocolate cake recipe is sure to be a keeper! Chocolate cake is one delight that is popular among both kids and adults. The super moist slabs of sponge laden with hot chocolate ganache can easily sweep you off your feet. While most people think that oven is one of the baking essentials when it comes to preparing a cake, this spongy delight can actually be made using a pressure cooker or a frying pan. Yes, you read that right!

A kitchen utensil as basic as a frying pan can come to great help in baking a perfectly soft chocolate cake; just bring together a few easily available ingredients and get the technique right. This chocolate cake recipe is shared by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.

(Also Read: 11 Best Chocolate Cake Recipes | Easy Cake Recipes)

If you have guests coming over to your place on a short notice, you can bring this recipe to your rescue as it requires minimum efforts and is sure to save a lot of your time. A perfect treat for almost all celebratory occasions, sponge cakes have enough room for experimentation. Alpa has used whipped cream and grated chocolate to add a quirky element to the cake. You may use cut fruits of your choice or any other toppings to play around with the flavours.


Watch: How To Make Chocolate Cake In A Frying Pan:





Happy Cooking!
 

Comments

About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Chocolate Cake RecipeCake RecipesChocolate CakeHow To Make Chocolate Cake
Traditional Indian Sweet: Make This Winter-Special Panjiri At Home With This Easy Recipe Video
Traditional Indian Sweet: Make This Winter-Special Panjiri At Home With This Easy Recipe Video
This Toothsome Broccoli Tikki Will Change The Way You Have Seen Broccoli So Far
This Toothsome Broccoli Tikki Will Change The Way You Have Seen Broccoli So Far

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 