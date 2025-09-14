Move over dalgona, there's a new Korean drink in town. Its is the banana coffee, a quirky blend of banana milk and coffee that has gone from Seoul's convenience stores to cafe menus worldwide. What began as a TikTok experiment is now a full-blown trend, tapping into nostalgia, wellness, and visual appeal. Whether you are a coffee purist or a flavour explorer, this creamy combination is worth a sip. From its roots in 1970s Korea to its rise on Instagram reels, banana coffee blends comfort, creativity, and caffeine. And with its easy recipe and photogenic layers, it is no wonder the world is going bananas.

What Exactly Is Banana Coffee?

Banana coffee is a smoothie-meets-latte hybrid. It blends ripe bananas (or banana-flavoured milk), chilled milk, ice, and a shot of strong coffee or espresso. The banana adds natural sweetness and creaminess, while the coffee brings depth and bitterness. The result? A refreshing, balanced drink that feels indulgent but clocks in at under 150 calories, making it a lighter alternative to sugary frappes.

There are two popular versions:

Banana Milk Coffee: Uses Korea's iconic banana-flavoured milk, often mixed with hazelnut coffee over ice.

Banana Espresso Smoothie: A homemade blend of ripe banana, milk, ice, and espresso, like a caffeinated milkshake.

The Korean Origins: From Banana Milk To Banana Coffee

To understand banana coffee, you need to know about banana milk, a beloved Korean drink launched in 1974 by Binggrae. Back then, bananas were rare and expensive in Korea. So, banana-flavoured milk became a symbol of aspiration and nutrition.





Its iconic jar-shaped bottle was inspired by traditional Korean pottery and quickly became a childhood staple. By 2010, Binggrae was selling over 800,000 bottles a day. The drink gained global attention when BTS's Jungkook was spotted sipping it in viral clips.





Banana coffee is a natural evolution, blending the nostalgia of banana milk with Korea's thriving cafe culture. It is a drink that bridges generations and geographies.

Why Is Banana Coffee Going Viral?

Several reasons explain its meteoric rise:

Health Appeal: Bananas are rich in potassium, fibre, and natural sugars. Combined with coffee, it is a healthier alternative to sugary frappes. "Bananas add natural sweetness and potassium, making banana coffee a smarter choice for those watching their sugar intake," says nutritionist Rahi Chawla.

Bananas are rich in potassium, fibre, and natural sugars. Combined with coffee, it is a healthier alternative to sugary frappes. "Bananas add natural sweetness and potassium, making banana coffee a smarter choice for those watching their sugar intake," says nutritionist Rahi Chawla. Instagram-Worthy Aesthetic: The layered look - creamy banana milk at the bottom, dark coffee on top - is visually stunning.

The layered look - creamy banana milk at the bottom, dark coffee on top - is visually stunning. Korean Influence: South Korea continues to lead global food trends. After dalgona coffee, banana coffee is the next big thing.

South Korea continues to lead global food trends. After dalgona coffee, banana coffee is the next big thing. Customisation: You can tweak it endlessly. You can add cocoa, protein powder, nut butter, or switch to oat milk.

How To Make Banana Coffee At Home?

Here is a simple recipe to try:

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 cup chilled milk (dairy or plant-based)

1-2 tsp instant coffee or 1 shot espresso

1-2 tsp honey or sugar (optional)

Ice cubes

Method:

Blend banana, milk, ice, and honey until smooth. Prepare your coffee separately. Pour banana mixture into a tall glass. Slowly add coffee on top for a layered effect. Stir before drinking or enjoy as is.

Fun Variations To Try:

Mocha Banana Coffee: Add cocoa powder while blending. Protein Boost: Mix in a scoop of vanilla or chocolate protein powder. Vegan Version: Use almond or oat milk. Dessert Style: Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, or chocolate shavings.

From Seoul To Starbucks: Global Adoption

Banana coffee is not just a social media trend, it is now on cafe menus worldwide. Independent cafes from Seoul to New York are serving iced banana lattes. Even Starbucks is reportedly testing banana-flavoured protein cold foam in select markets.





According to Yelp, searches for "banana latte" have surged over 1,500 percent year-on-year. "Banana bread latte" is up by over 6,000 percent. Clearly, this drink has struck a chord.

Why It Works: Flavour Meets Emotion

Banana coffee is not just tasty; it is emotionally resonant. It blends the comfort of childhood with the sophistication of coffee culture. For Koreans, it is nostalgic. For global audiences, it is novel.





The banana softens coffee's bitterness, adds body, and brings a natural sweetness. It is indulgent without being heavy. And it is easy to make, which makes it accessible to everyone.





The Role of Social Media:

TikTok and Instagram have played a huge role in banana coffee's rise. Short videos showing frothy banana lattes, aesthetic pours, and creative twists have gone viral. Influencers and food bloggers have embraced it as a fun, photogenic drink that's easy to recreate.





It is also a hit among K-pop fans, who spotted idols sipping banana milk in interviews and behind-the-scenes clips.

Why You Should Try It?

It is easy: No fancy equipment needed.

No fancy equipment needed. It is healthy-ish: Natural sugars, fibre, and caffeine.

Natural sugars, fibre, and caffeine. It is customisable: Make it your own.

Make it your own. It is fun: A great conversation starter.

A great conversation starter. It is trendy: Be part of a global food moment.

Still Curious? Here's What People Are Asking About Banana Coffee

Is banana coffee healthy?

Yes, banana coffee can be a healthier alternative to sugary drinks. Bananas provide natural sweetness, potassium, and fibre, while coffee adds antioxidants and a caffeine boost. When made without added sugar or cream, it's relatively low in calories.

Can you make banana coffee without banana milk?

Absolutely! You can use a ripe banana blended with regular or plant-based milk. This homemade version is often creamier and more nutritious than store-bought banana milk.

What does banana coffee taste like?

Banana coffee has a unique flavour profile-sweet, creamy, and slightly fruity with the bold bitterness of coffee. It's similar to a coffee smoothie or a mild mocha with a tropical twist.

Is banana coffee vegan?

It can be! Just use plant-based milk like almond, oat, or soy, and skip honey or use a vegan sweetener. The taste remains rich and satisfying.

Can you use instant coffee for banana coffee?

Yes, instant coffee works well. Just dissolve 1-2 teaspoons in a small amount of hot water before layering it over the banana-milk blend.

Is banana coffee served hot or cold?

Banana coffee is typically served cold, especially in summer. However, you can make a warm version by heating the banana-milk mixture and adding hot espresso.

So, the next time you are craving something new, skip the usual latte. Grab a banana, brew some coffee, and join the global banana coffee wave. Who knows? It might just become your new favourite way to start the day.