Rakhi 2020: 4 Easy Cake Recipes For A Homemade Sweet Treat (Video Inside)

Festive season is officially in full swing with one festival lined up after another. One of the key festivals of the monsoon season - which is right around the corner - is Raksha Bandhan. Also known as Rakhi, it is a festival that celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Rakhi falls on 3rd August this year and it will be celebrated with much fervour and excitement among Hindu families. The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of the everlasting bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and brothers promise to protect them from all evil.





On the day of the festival, one of the primary customs is that the sisters tie a decorative thread called 'Rakhi' on their brothers' wrists. Along with this, she feeds a customary Indian dessert to her brother as a symbol of the sweet bond that they share. Traditionally, Indian mithai such as laddoos or barfis are offered to brothers on Rakhi. However, why not try and make some delicious cakes for Rakhi this year?





There's something about homemade cakes that can't quite be replaced by store-brought ones. The importance of sweets cannot be understated on this festival, which is why we have some delicious cake recipes for you. Banana cake, coffee cake, atta cake or even vanilla - take your pick from these wonderfully easy cake recipes. These can easily be made at home before the Rakhi day for surprisingly amazing results that will linger on in the mouth for long. The four cake recipes are made with readily available ingredients and can be made even by amateur bakers.

So, what are you waiting for? Bring out your aprons and whip up these easy cakes in no time! Watch the video above for four easy cake recipes. Your Rakhi celebrations will be sweet and delightful like never before.





Happy Rakhi 2020!