Think Korean cuisine is all about spicy ramen and crispy fried chicken? Not quite! It also offers a range of refreshing drinks that deserve just as much attention. From fruity milks and traditional herbal brews to creamy, comforting treats, Korean beverages are fun, flavourful, and perfect for the heat. With summer in full swing, there is no better time to treat yourself to these cool, refreshing drinks. The best part? Most are incredibly easy to prepare at home! So, if you are looking to switch up your usual iced tea or lemonade, here are some Korean beverages you absolutely must try. Once you get a taste, chances are you will be hooked.

Also Read: Viral Video: Digital Creator Shares Similarities Between Indian And South Korean Foods

Here Are 7 Korean Drinks You Must Try During Summer:

1. Sikhye (Sweet Rice Drink)

This traditional Korean drink is made with fermented malt water and cooked rice. Lightly sweet with floating grains of rice, sikhye is not only refreshing but also helps with digestion. It is commonly served cold after meals and is especially popular during summer festivals.

2. Bokbunja Juice (Black Raspberry Juice)

Made from fermented Korean black raspberries, bokbunja juice is rich in antioxidants and has a deep, fruity flavour. It is both tart and sweet, making it a great choice for those who like a bold berry taste. It is also available as a wine, but the juice itself is a great non-alcoholic option for daytime sipping.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Banana Milk

Banana milk is one of the most iconic Korean drinks. It is rich, creamy, and super comforting. The combination of milk and banana flavour works like magic, especially when the milk is chilled. Banana milk is usually sold in cute bottles, making it a favourite among kids. Not just kids, even adults enjoy this summer drink quite a lot.

4. Korean Strawberry Milk

Another Korean summer drink that deserves your attention is this Korean strawberry milk. What sets this Korean recipe apart from the rest is that it uses only fresh strawberries and no added colour or artificial flavour. It doesn't look all pink like a typical strawberry milkshake. Instead, you can see white milk on top with swirls of strawberry chunks at the bottom.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Subak Hwachae (Watermelon Punch)

This colorful drink is a staple of summer in many Korean households. Made with chunks of watermelon, sweet melon, soda or milk, and a few ice cubes, subak hwachae is part punch and part dessert. It is fun to serve at gatherings and makes a hydrating treat during hot afternoons.

6. Citron Tea (Yuja Cha)

Yuja cha is made from yuja fruit, a citrus that tastes like a mix of lemon and mandarin. The tea is usually prepared using yuja marmalade mixed with water. It is typically served hot in winter, but it tastes just as delicious when poured over ice in summer. Do give it a try!

Also Read: 6 Lip-Smacking Korean Chicken Dishes That Will Make Your Weekend Better

Photo Credit: Unsplash

7. Korean Mango Milk

Korean mango milk offers an interesting twist to regular mango milk. The addition of tapioca (sabudana) to it is what makes it so distinct. They add a unique texture to the milk and also make it quite visually appealing. It's a must-try for all your mango lovers out there!





This summer, try swapping your regular cold coffee or soft drink for one of these refreshing sips. Your taste buds will thank you.