Summer is upon us and so is the time for extreme heat, sweat, and dehydration. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heatwaves in different parts of India between April and June. This means it's time to be extra cautious to avoid a range of health problems. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has shared certain precautionary measures that might help you beat the extreme heat outside. One of the recommendations is, "Drink enough fluid and take electrolytes to maintain balance in the body". Considering this, we have got you a summer-special electrolyte drink option that is not only easy to make but can keep you full and cool for long. It's a sattu-dahi drink recipe, shared by nutritionist and weight loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas. Let's check it out.

Why Is It Important To Add Electrolytes In Your Summer Diet?

Electrolytes are substances that are essential for life. They carry a charge which ionizes when dissolved in water. According to Ayurveda, it is believed to impart positive energy to your body and is known to improve blood circulation. Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood weighs in, "Electrolytes trigger the process of osmosis in the body, providing essential minerals and maintaining your salt concentration." All these factors come together to make electrolytes perfect to avoid dehydration and related health problems during the summer season.





What Makes Sattu-Dahi Drink Perfect For Summer Season?

According to Nutritionist Mohita, the drink includes sattu, dahi, ginger, green chillies, mint leaves, lemon juice, and rock salt. Each of these ingredients is loaded with nutrients that help flush out toxins from the body, keep the stomach cool, and maintain the water balance amidst heat and sweat.





While sattu is considered an indigenous source of protein with certain cooling elements in it, dahi is a rich source of probiotics that help maintain overall gut health. Ginger, on the other hand, is enriched with antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory and anti-septic properties that reduce inflammation due to body heat. Rock salt, a popular taste enhancer in summer drinks, is packed with nutrients like sodium chloride, sodium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, iron sulfide, and more to maintain the salt balance in the body.

Sattu-Dahi Drink Recipe For Summer | How To Make Electrolyte-Rich Sattu-Dahi Drink:

According to Nutritionist Mohita, to make the drink you need sattu, dahi, grated ginger, green chillies, fresh mint leaves, lemon juice, rock salt, and chaat masala in the right proportion.





Add them all in a blender with some ice cubes and water and blend well. And you have a cooling and fulfilling drink ready to relish this summer.





The expert also mentions that this drink is wholesome but can't be taken as a complete meal substitute during lunch or dinner. However, you can always have it as a snack or a quick meal for those untimely hunger pangs.

Watch the detailed recipe of the electrolyte-rich sattu-dahi drink for summer here:

