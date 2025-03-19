Mornings, especially on a weekday, feel like racing against time. From wrapping up your daily chores to getting ready for work, you have multiple tasks on your plate. In between, spending time in the kitchen seems like a distant dream. But you just can't compromise with your diet! What if we say, you can complete all your tasks, including cooking meals, without any added stress? Wondering how? It's simple! With some planning and the right approach, you can make your mornings calm and relaxed. And yes, you will also be left with some time of peace before heading for a busy day. Here are some tips you can follow.





6 Multi-Tasking Hacks To Make Your Mornings In Kitchen Hassle-Free:

1. Plan ahead:

Spending time in the kitchen on a busy day can be overwhelming. What adds to the pressure is the confusion about what to cook. Hence, we suggest taking time out the night before to plan what you want for breakfast and lunch the next day. You can also make some cooking preparations beforehand to save time and energy spent in the kitchen.

2. Set priority:

Multi-tasking in the right way is the secret to a hassle-free morning in the kitchen. Identify the tasks that take longer and start your work with them. For instance, to make egg curry, first keep the eggs for boiling. Meanwhile, chop the vegetables and prepare masala to make the curry. You can also multi-task with a three to four-burner oven.





Photo Credit: iStock

3. Make use of smart kitchen appliances:

A modern kitchen is equipped with various tools and appliances, which if used wisely, can help save a lot of time in the kitchen. For instance, we suggest using a pressure cooker to boil dal, an air fryer to fry vegetables, a microwave oven to roast protein, a mixer grinder to prepare masala paste and the list goes on.

4. Go for batch cooking:

We prefer cooking food in large batches and storing it for later use. In such cases, one must also remember that storing your food the right way also plays a huge role in keeping the nutrition intact. We suggest bringing the food to room temperature and then storing it in separate boxes - ideally one box for one meal. Also, reheat the food properly before consumption.

5. Focus on organization:

An organized workspace helps increase your efficiency. Finding the right ingredient at the right time becomes tough in a cluttered space, extending the hours spent in the kitchen. So, we suggest spending some time on the weekends to re-organise your kitchen as per the use. For instance, keep the frequently used ingredients at your arm's reach to avoid any kind of delay.

6. Clean as you cook:

We hate cleaning the pile of utensils after every cooking expedition. Don't we? The best way to avoid such a situation is by cleaning and organising the kitchen as you go. Always keep the countertop clean and wash the pots and pans as soon as you are done using them. This will help save the overall time spent in the kitchen.





Now that you have the plan for your morning routine handy, implement them and enjoy a stress-free cooking session, while managing the other chores.