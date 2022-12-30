The Northern part of India is experiencing extremely cold weather and low temperature. During this time, it is important to keep the body warm and eat local, seasonal and nourishing foods. Makki ki roti with sarson saag and jaggery, for instance, is an excellent combination for winter months. The leafy green saag, along with jaggery, provides our body with the necessary immunity; while makki ki roti strengthens the bones, eyes and also improves digestion. Although we all know of the amazing health benefits of makki ki roti, it often becomes quite difficult to make it at home. Worry not - we are here with some quick and easy tips to make the perfect makki ki roti in the winter season.





The thing about makki ki roti is that not many people know that there is a specific process involved in its making. Makki ka aata is usually grainier and coarser in texture and thus is slightly more difficult to cook with than usual chapatis. Celebrity chef Saransh Goila has recently shared some quick and easy tips to make the perfect makki ki roti in winter. These will make the process of cooking it very simple and hassle-free so that even beginners can ace it!





Makki roti with sarson saag and white butter is a perfect, wholesome and nutritious winter meal. Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are The Quick And Easy Tips To Make The Perfect Makki Ki Roti In Winters By Chef Saransh Goila:

A proportion of 2 cups makki ka aata with 1 cup water works best. Use slightly lukewarm water while kneading the dough. Let the dough rest in between for 10 minutes, then continue kneading the remaining. Chef Saransh Goila suggests adding some grated radish to the makki ka atta, as his mother does. This will give additional flavour to the roti while also up the health quotient of the dish. However, this is completely optional. While rolling out the dough, wet your fingertips and use your fingertips to flatten the dough out. Use medium pressure so that the dough does not break. There is no need to roll it out completely, simply begin the process of flattening. Once the dough is slightly flatter, you can put it inside a Ziploc bag and further roll it with a rolling pin to maintain the shape and avoid breakage. Remove from the bag carefully, and the makki ki roti is ready to cook! While cooking the makki ki roti, make sure that the tawa is hot before you put the roti onto it. Add a splash of water to the tawa so that the roti stays soft. Then, once the makki ki roti is half-cooked, add a dash of ghee to make it super crisp!

Watch the full video by chef Saransh Goila here: