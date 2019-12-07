Alia Bhatt Cooks Her Favourite Dishes And Shares Her Diet Secrets (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt started her own YouTube channel recently.

Alia Bhatt has wowed us all with her acting skills as well as her girl-next-door looks. With a large repertoire of successful movies in her kitty, she had proved that she can play any reel-life role perfectly. But, there was one real-life role that she still needed to master. The Bollywood actor decided to learn and hone her cooking skills and started with learning to cook her favourite dishes in her own kitchen. In a video she posted on her YouTube channel, she tried her hand at cooking for the very first time, with the help of her head chef Dilip and housekeeper Carol.





In the video, Alia Bhatt first gives her fans a walkthrough of her kitchen and shows some quirky fridge magnets displaying her favourite foods - from snacks to mains to sweets. She promptly picks out magnets of two of her most favourite dishes and decided to learn how to make them. Are you excited to know what they were? It was beetroot salad and chia pudding.





Of course, it had to be something healthy. But Alia, in her own words claimed that these two dishes are delicious as well. She confessed to being a foodie and also revealed that she gives in to her temptations once in a while by bingeing on desserts, her favourite one being moong dal ka halwa.

Going back to Alia Bhatt cooking beetroot salad and chia pudding, watch the video below to know what all goes into these dishes and how she makes these healthy dishes in a delicious way.





On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in the much-awaited Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also star in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. We wish her good luck for all her upcoming movies.









