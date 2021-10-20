As soon as the season changes, our immunity may face a dip. This is the time when we get more prone to seasonal cold and cough. While this is a common thing that many of us face, it certainly isn't a good feeling to go through. However, over the years, as this seasonal cold and cough became prevalent, there are many home remedies that we all have tried. Whether you have a spoonful of ginger juice or tulsi a kadha, these traditional recipes are full proof and have aided us to feel better. So, to bring you yet another home remedy to soothe the cold and cough, here we bring you an effective and delicious recipe of besan ka sheera. This recipe has long been a part of many families, and just a bite into this dish, it gives you the ultimate comfort that we seek during sickness.





This age-old recipe from Punjab is made with besan, ghee, milk, turmeric, and black pepper. It has a semi-thick beverage like consistency with various health benefits. Usually served hot to soothe the throat and other symptoms. You can also add sugar or jaggery to make it tastier.

Dr. Balwant Mardia of the 2S Wellness Center in Jodhpur believes that "Home remedies like ginger, kali mirchi, turmeric, and other components can aid to strengthen our bodies and increase immunity. These medicines function as an anti-bacterial or anti-viral in seasonal variations, providing relief from throat irritation, nose blockage, and improved breathing."

Health Benefits Of Besan Ka Sheera

This recipe has three powerful ingredients (besan, pepper and turmeric) that have many benefits.





Starting with pepper, it is high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, boosts absorption of nutrients, promotes gut health and may give relief in pain as well. Turmeric is also high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may aid the body to fight cold and cough.





Lastly, for besan, it is a powerhouse of antioxidants that help open the nasal tract. It is also an excellent source of vitamin B1 that decreases fatigue. So, with these immense benefits, let's check out how to make besan ka sheera.

Here Is The Recipe Of Besan Ka Sheera | Besan Ka Sheera Recipe

To make this, first, heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed non-stick pan, add the besan and roast it until it turns golden and aromatic. Slowly add in the warm milk and whisk well to avoid the formation of a lump. Next, add the turmeric, ground pepper, cardamom powder and grated jaggery (optional) and mix well. Whisk it for five minutes; sheera will thicken in no time. Serve it hot and have it.





For the full recipe of besan ka sheera, click here.





Make this delicious and effective remedy to soothe cold and cough this season



