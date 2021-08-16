Now and then, we end up eating outside or overeat our favourite dish, leading to a bad reaction to our stomach. While we do regret our decision after suffering the painful consequences (like vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea), we somehow keep making the same mistakes. No cure exists for stomach aches as such, making us likely to suffer from it again, home remedies can help relieve some pain and may help you recover more quickly. Therefore, we have found 5 foods to eat as home remedies for stomach pain.





Home Remedies For Stomach Pain: 5 Foods To Eat For Easing Stomach Pain:

1. Ginger

Common symptoms of stomach aches are nausea and vomiting. When we take care of these two, our body starts to feel better. A natural remedy for nausea and vomiting can be ginger. "Ginger is good in any of its forms, you can eat it raw or cooked and even consumed it as a liquid for effective results. People even use ginger to combat motion sickness. Ginger has excellent digestive and anti-inflammatory properties," says Dr Ahuja, Fortis Hospital.

Chamomile tea is soothing.

2. Chamomile

Chamomile has been historically used for remedies for multiple ailments, including stomach aches. This herbal plant has been used for a variety of intestinal problems like gas, indigestion, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. Chamomile is also used in herbal supplements that relieve colic in babies. Although the gut-soothing effects of chamomile are widely recognised, it still requires more research to understand exactly how it works.





3. Peppermint

Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a chronic gut disorder that can cause stomach ache, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea. Peppermint may help reduce these uncomfortable symptoms. The menthol in peppermint may help reduces muscle spasms in the intestines and prevent vomiting and diarrhoea. A study Mymensingh College Hospital, Bangladesh supports this statement.











4. Green Banana

Green bananas may help reduce the amount, severity and duration of diarrhoea episodes. Green bananas have a special type of fibre known as resistant starch that has powerful antidiarrheal effects. The resistant starch gets slowly fermented in the gut to produce a short-chain fatty acid that stimulates the bowels to absorb more water. Bananas also contain vitamin b6, potassium and folate. These nutrients help to ease cramps, pain and muscle spasm. Dr Thais Alvarez-Acosta, Venezuelan Paediatrician conducted a study on the benefits of green bananas in the management of diarrhoea and the result were positive.

Plain yoghurt is healthier than flavoured yoghurt.

5. Yoghurt

Stomach ache can be caused by dysbiosis. Dysbiosis is an imbalance of bacteria in your stomach. Foods rich in probiotics may help correct the imbalance and reduce symptoms like gas, bloating or irregular bowel movements. Plain yoghurt contains live and active bacterial culture that may help with constipation and diarrhoea. Plain yoghurt is easy to digest in a sensitive stomach. Ena Ray Banerjee, associate professor in the zoology department of University of Calcutta stated that probiotic products hold great promise for their anti-inflammatory and pro-regenerative roles in cases of IBD.









