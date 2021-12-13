If you often find yourself strolling on the streets of Majnu ka Tila, you must be a true Tibetan food lover. The colony, also known as Little Tibet, offers the best of Tibetan delicacies at affordable price. But if you have already explored all the restaurants and cafes there, including the likes of AMA cafe and Rigo cafe, there's a whole new world of shaptas, momos and thupkas to be seen and fall in love with in rest of Delhi.



Here are some exciting places in Delhi, other than done-to-death Majnu Ka Tila that you can visit to try some scrumptious Tibetan food.



Laphing Wala

Not too far from Manju Ka Tila, Laphing Wala in Kamla Nagar Market near the North Campus of Delhi University is another hanghout place of students, trying out the famous Laphing noodles. Laphin is a special Tibetan-style noodles, which are made from starc of beans or lentils, and served cold and spicy. If you go to Laphing Wala, don't forget to try Kimchi laphing.





Average Cost: INR 150 for two (approx.)

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

For a more luxurious experience, go to any of the multiple Yeti resturants in Delhi. And just go for Tibetan Platter comprising Gyuma, Lowa, Cheley, Shapta and Tingmo. All their dumplings are to die for.



Average Cost: INR 450 for one order (approx.)

Wow! Momo

From pan fired and deep fried to steamed, Wow! Momo is Lodhi Colony is the ultimate place to try a vast varoetu of momos. Looking for something diffwrent? Go for their moburg - momos stuffed inside burger breads!



Average Cost: INR 400 for two people (approx.)





Da Talking Pots - Your Asian Kitchen

This restaurant in SDA Market is just the place to be at for some yummy Tibetan food. Try their thupkas and don't miss Siu Mai chicken dumpling.



Average Cost: INR 350 for one order (approx.)



Lama Kitchen

Lama Kitchen is Hauz Khaz Village offers a wholesome dining experience with a surreal view of the greens. Whenever you are there, do try Pork Momos and Tibetan Yak Butter Tea.



Average Cost: INR 1500 for two approx.



Tibet Kujing

For an inexpensive Tibetan meal, simply go for Tibet Kujing in Mukherjee Nagar, North Delhi for the usual momos, thupka noodles and fried rice.



Average Cost: INR 400 for two approx.



The Ladakhi Kitchen

People in Gurugram don't have to travel all the way to Majnu Ka Tila; they can experience the same flavours of their favourite dishes in Gurugram itself. The Ladakhi Kitchen is where they should head to. Do try Tibetan momos and Shapta there.





Average Cost: INR 750 for two people (approx.

Cafe Lungta

Another great option for Tibetan food in Gurugram is Cafe Lungta. Their Thakali Thai will treat you to some authentic Tibetan flavours.





Average Cost: INR1,200 for two people (approx.)



Yo Tibet

You will get best Laphing in South Delhi here. Alo their Kothey momos are a must-try. A real Tibetan gastronomical journey awaits at Yo Tibet in Humanyunpur Village, Safdarjung Enclave

Average Cost:

INR 500 for two (approx..)





Lha Kitchen

Authentic vintage ambience with delicious food, this place is a little Tibet in itself. Lha Kitchen in Safdarjung Enclave is one of the best place for real Tibetan meal. Jhol momos is a must in your order.



Average Cost:

INR 600 for two (approx.)





If you call yourself a true Tibetan food lover, you have to try these places. Don't forget to leave comment here on the places you visited.