Reader's Choice: 13 Best Chinese Restaurants Across India

Reader's Choice: Here's what our readers recommend for Chinese cuisine.

Highlights Chinese food has found a soft corner among the hearts of Indians

There are countless restaurants and eateries catering exclusively to it

Here are the top 13 restaurants selected by our readers

Chinese cuisine enjoys a raging fan following across the country. The love for the food is so great that we have taken authentic dishes and given them a unique Indian spin in the form of desi Chinese or Indo-Chinese cuisine. Right from the sizzle in the Wok to when we finally bite into the dish, each preparation is nothing short of a gastronomic delight. Whether it's a plate of crispy Lotus Stem or Kung Pao chicken, Chinese food is equally apt for a romantic dinner or a wholesome family meal. It comes as no surprise to see thousands of Chinese restaurants popping up at practically every corner of the country - a clear indicator of Indians' love for Chinese.





We have curated a list of the best Chinese food places across the country. NDTV Food's readers recommended the most-loved Chinese restaurants from their cities, and here are the top picks, in no particular order, among the ones that were voted for.





Here Are 13 Best Chinese Restaurants Across India As Chosen By Our Readers:

1. Big Wong





With amazing service and good quality food, Big Wong is a no-brainer when it comes to the best Chinese restaurants. Their Dim Sums are truly out of this world!





Where: M-61, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/-





2. The China Kitchen

If you're in the mood to indulge in a lavish meal with the best possible experience, The China Kitchen by Hyatt is where you should head. Treat yourself to the Peking Duck or the Kung Pao Chicken.





Where: Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 4,500/-





(Also Read: Reader's Choice: 15 Of The Best Pizza Outlets Across India)





3. Ichiban





With an eclectic range of dishes to offer and comfortable seating, Ichiban is a must-visit for Chinese cuisine lovers. Located in the heart of the city, the menu has you spoilt for choice.





Where: 9, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,200/-





4. The Golden Dragon





One name that pops to mind when you think of good Chinese food is The Golden Dragon. While multiple outlets have opened up with the same name, the seafood at the original is considered the best.





Where: DDA Market, RBI Colony, Opposite Panchsheel Club, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/-





5. Bercos





If you want to binge on some delicious Chinese food without having to shell out a bomb, Bercos is the place to be. The budget-friendly eatery is a hit with families and foodies alike.





Where: Multiple outlets across Delhi NCR and North India





Cost for two: Rs. 800/-





(Also Read: Readers' Choice: 15 Best Burger Joints Across India)





6. Chung Fa





Diners swear by this wonderful casual dining eatery in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Their Peking Soup and generous portion size is popular among regulars.





Where: 57, New Gole Market, Mahanagar, Lucknow





Cost for two: Rs. 700/-





7. Mainland China





Whether it's their comforting soup selection or the hearty, meaty curries - Mainland China has something for all kinds of foodies. Their excellent food offers value for money every single time.





Where: Multiple outlets across 15 major Indian cities





Cost for two: Rs. 1,800/-





8. Yauatcha





Although the London-based chain has multiple outlets across the country, the one in Ballygunge makes for a memorable experience. There's so much to choose from at this sophisticated and lavish restaurant!





Where: 33, Level 5, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata





Cost for two: Rs. 2,500/-





9. Chowman





A relatively newer entrant into Kolkata's food scene, Chowman is a must-visit for multiple reasons. Their meat selection, especially the Pepper Garlic chicken, is to die for!





Where: 3, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Little Rusell Street Post Office, Camac Street Area, Kolkata





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/-





10. Beijing





The list of Chinese restaurants in India would be incomplete without a mention of Kolkata's Chinatown. Beijing is one of the many eateries in the area, well-known for its sumptuous Peking Chicken.





Where: 77/1, Christopher Road, Tangra, Kolkata





Cost for two: Rs. 1,800/-





11. Hakkasan





Apart from being one of Bollywood's favourite haunts, Hakkasan has an elegant ambience and a host of delicious dishes to choose from.





Where: 206, 2nd Floor, Krystal, Waterfield Road, Near Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai





Cost for two: Rs. 2,600/-





(Also Read: 8 Of The Best Restaurants For Chinese Cuisine In Chennai)





12. Khow Chow





With a cosy décor and vibrant atmosphere, Khow Chow is one of Mumbai's most-loved Chinese restaurants. Do give it a try next time you wish to dine out!





Where: Shop 2, New Kamal Chs, Waterfield Road, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/-





13. Bangalore Mandarin





A casual dining affair, Bangalore Mandarin boasts of being one of the favourite Chinese places in the city. The diverse menu provides a range of options which are a complete value-for-money.





Where: 196, 3rd Floor, Double Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore





Promoted

Cost for two: Rs. 1,100/-





So, add these wonderful eateries to your bucket list of restaurants to try across India! Which one would you go to first? Are there any of your favourite eateries that we missed? Tell us in the comments below.







