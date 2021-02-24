SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Reader's Choice: 13 Best Chinese Restaurants Across India

Reader's Choice: 13 Best Chinese Restaurants Across India

Reader's Choice: We asked NDTV Food's readers to recommend the best Chinese restaurants in their city, and here are the top 13 selections.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 24, 2021 16:54 IST

Reddit
Reader's Choice: 13 Best Chinese Restaurants Across India

Reader's Choice: Here's what our readers recommend for Chinese cuisine.

Highlights
  • Chinese food has found a soft corner among the hearts of Indians
  • There are countless restaurants and eateries catering exclusively to it
  • Here are the top 13 restaurants selected by our readers

Chinese cuisine enjoys a raging fan following across the country. The love for the food is so great that we have taken authentic dishes and given them a unique Indian spin in the form of desi Chinese or Indo-Chinese cuisine. Right from the sizzle in the Wok to when we finally bite into the dish, each preparation is nothing short of a gastronomic delight. Whether it's a plate of crispy Lotus Stem or Kung Pao chicken, Chinese food is equally apt for a romantic dinner or a wholesome family meal. It comes as no surprise to see thousands of Chinese restaurants popping up at practically every corner of the country - a clear indicator of Indians' love for Chinese.

We have curated a list of the best Chinese food places across the country. NDTV Food's readers recommended the most-loved Chinese restaurants from their cities, and here are the top picks, in no particular order, among the ones that were voted for.

Here Are 13 Best Chinese Restaurants Across India As Chosen By Our Readers:

1. Big Wong

With amazing service and good quality food, Big Wong is a no-brainer when it comes to the best Chinese restaurants. Their Dim Sums are truly out of this world!

Where: M-61, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/-

2. The China Kitchen

Newsbeep

If you're in the mood to indulge in a lavish meal with the best possible experience, The China Kitchen by Hyatt is where you should head. Treat yourself to the Peking Duck or the Kung Pao Chicken.

Where: Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs. 4,500/-

(Also Read: )

3. Ichiban

With an eclectic range of dishes to offer and comfortable seating, Ichiban is a must-visit for Chinese cuisine lovers. Located in the heart of the city, the menu has you spoilt for choice.

Where: 9, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs. 1,200/-

4. The Golden Dragon

One name that pops to mind when you think of good Chinese food is The Golden Dragon. While multiple outlets have opened up with the same name, the seafood at the original is considered the best.

Where: DDA Market, RBI Colony, Opposite Panchsheel Club, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/-

5. Bercos

If you want to binge on some delicious Chinese food without having to shell out a bomb, Bercos is the place to be. The budget-friendly eatery is a hit with families and foodies alike.

Where: Multiple outlets across Delhi NCR and North India

Cost for two: Rs. 800/-

(Also Read: )

6. Chung Fa

Diners swear by this wonderful casual dining eatery in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Their Peking Soup and generous portion size is popular among regulars.

Where: 57, New Gole Market, Mahanagar, Lucknow

Cost for two: Rs. 700/-

7. Mainland China

Whether it's their comforting soup selection or the hearty, meaty curries - Mainland China has something for all kinds of foodies. Their excellent food offers value for money every single time.

Where: Multiple outlets across 15 major Indian cities

Cost for two: Rs. 1,800/-

8. Yauatcha

Although the London-based chain has multiple outlets across the country, the one in Ballygunge makes for a memorable experience. There's so much to choose from at this sophisticated and lavish restaurant!

Where: 33, Level 5, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Cost for two: Rs. 2,500/-

9. Chowman

A relatively newer entrant into Kolkata's food scene, Chowman is a must-visit for multiple reasons. Their meat selection, especially the Pepper Garlic chicken, is to die for!

Where: 3, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Little Rusell Street Post Office, Camac Street Area, Kolkata

Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/-

10. Beijing

The list of Chinese restaurants in India would be incomplete without a mention of Kolkata's Chinatown. Beijing is one of the many eateries in the area, well-known for its sumptuous Peking Chicken.

Where: 77/1, Christopher Road, Tangra, Kolkata

Cost for two: Rs. 1,800/-

11. Hakkasan

Apart from being one of Bollywood's favourite haunts, Hakkasan has an elegant ambience and a host of delicious dishes to choose from.

Where: 206, 2nd Floor, Krystal, Waterfield Road, Near Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Cost for two: Rs. 2,600/-

(Also Read: )

12. Khow Chow

With a cosy décor and vibrant atmosphere, Khow Chow is one of Mumbai's most-loved Chinese restaurants. Do give it a try next time you wish to dine out!

Where: Shop 2, New Kamal Chs, Waterfield Road, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/-

13. Bangalore Mandarin

A casual dining affair, Bangalore Mandarin boasts of being one of the favourite Chinese places in the city. The diverse menu provides a range of options which are a complete value-for-money.

Where: 196, 3rd Floor, Double Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Cost for two: Rs. 1,100/-

So, add these wonderful eateries to your bucket list of restaurants to try across India! Which one would you go to first? Are there any of your favourite eateries that we missed? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Readers ChoiceChinese RestaurantsChinese Food
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chicken Dosa (Recipe Inside)
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chicken Dosa (Recipe Inside)
Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Cuts Trophy-Shaped Cake At Her Homecoming Party (See Pics)
Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Cuts Trophy-Shaped Cake At Her Homecoming Party (See Pics)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 