SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Bhumi Pednekar's Lockdown Birthday Featured This Two-Tiered Chocolate Cake!

Bhumi Pednekar's Lockdown Birthday Featured This Two-Tiered Chocolate Cake!

Bhumi Pednekar's next venture Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare, wherein she stars with Konkona Sen Sharmais alsoset to release on a popular streaming app soon.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: July 18, 2020 12:15 IST

Reddit
Bhumi Pednekar's Lockdown Birthday Featured This Two-Tiered Chocolate Cake!

Bhumi posted a picture of herself indulging in her super moist birthday cake

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the year 2019 belonged to Bhumi Pednekar. The ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress starred in a bunch of critically acclaimed films like Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh and also made an impression in the commercial hits like Bala and Pati, Patni Or Woh. This year she was seen in small role in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite actor Vicky Kaushal, her next venture Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare, wherein she stars with Konkona Sen Sharma is also set to release on a popular streaming app soon. The actress is celebrating her 31st birthday today, and she rang in the celebrations at her home with family and few friends over a video call. 

On Saturday, Bhumi took to Instagram to post a picture of herself indulging in her super moist and nutty, two-layered chocolate cake covered in thick dark chocolate ganache. We also spotted a mix of strawberry and chocolate frosting between two layers. Do not miss the cute cake topper and glitzy party décor in the background.

(Also Read: )

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

“Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar No words can explain what you mean to me - you are my world, you are my life and you are everything I need! My sugar, spice and everything nice. Keeping shining my love - you make a lot of lives brighter #HappyBirthdayBhumi”, Samiksha wrote in her Instagram caption wishing her big sister.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Her friends Nisha Shetty who joined the party via video call also posted a picture of the actress cutting her cake.

(Also Read:)

Comments

ekhm8o6g


About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Bhumi PednekarBhumi Pednekar BirthdayBhumi Pednekar Age
Tea-Time Snacks: These Biscuits Are Just What Your Need With Your Hot Cup Of Chai
Tea-Time Snacks: These Biscuits Are Just What Your Need With Your Hot Cup Of Chai
7 Food Shows To Binge-Watch If You Love Food More Than Anything Else
7 Food Shows To Binge-Watch If You Love Food More Than Anything Else

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 