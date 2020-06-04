Gluten-Free Cookies To Mango Shake, Bhumi Pednekar's Summer Food Diaries Will Make You Drool!

Bhumi Pednekar's summer food diaries look absolutely delicious.

Whether it is the biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh' or social entertainer 'Bala' - 2019 has seen a string of successes with Bhumi Pednekar. These days, the actress is keeping herself busy by actively campaigning as a 'climate warrior' on social media, as well as offline. Her voice is creating waves across all fronts as she champions for environment conservation and its associated causes. Apart from her work, she is also a fitness and food enthusiast. She often shares snippets of her workouts and what she's eating these days.





Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a story on her Instagram profile with some delicious looking gluten-free cookies. Take a look:





The delectable cookies were not made with processed or wheat flour, and hence, they were gluten-free. They were topped with whole coffee beans and contained chocolate inside them too. Bhumi Pednekar also gave a shoutout to her friend who had sent the cookies over, thanking in her Instagram story saying, "Can you please start this for a living? You made my day!"

This is not all that Bhumi Pednekar has been devouring in the recent past. She has her own kitchen garden at home, where she has been actively gardening and growing fresh, organic produce such as methi, hari mirch,baingan and strawberries too! She had also posted an Instagram story featuring delicious summer fruits such as pineapple and mango. In fact, her love for mango was seen in another video post on her timeline wherein she whipped up a delicious homemade Mango shake. The mango shake had almond milk and natural sweetener in it. Take a look:





We wish Bhumi Pednekar all the best for her future endeavours and we hope to see more such glimpses of her foodie sojourns soon!







