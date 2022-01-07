The internet is filled with possibilities. We may stumble upon things filled with knowledge or come across any kind of content that can trigger our numerous emotions. However, the one thing which certainly catches the attention of many is the kind of content that might be bizarre and would leave them in utter confusion. Talking about bizarre things; recently we saw a food combination that left many people surprised and shocked at the same time. Now, if you think about what food combination it is this time, allow us to introduce you to medu vada sandwich! This sandwich may sound okay at first, but once you get to know about its filling, then you might give it a second thought.





In a recent video uploaded by Instagram user @burpaffairs, we can see a street vendor making medu vada sandwiches. The video begins with the vendor preparing the vada batter and then deep-frying it to a crisp. Once they are done, he takes them out and divides the vada into two parts. Then in the middle of the vada, he adds a layer of masala potato mash, spicy noodles and finishes it with mayonnaise on top. Finally, he serves this vada with coconut chutney. As per @burpaffairs, this street vendor is from Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. Take a look at the video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered 522K views, 19.2K likes and hundreds of comments. This medu vada sandwich has indeed divided the internet. While some people are calling it "tasty," some are against it. Many have also added several sarcastic comments on the making of this sandwich.





One user wrote, "Damn, being a South indian and watching a vada being killed in this way, hurts. Ouch." Another user wrote, "Just why to destroy those innocent meduwadas. Just dip in smabhar and you'll reach hevaen."





In contrast to this, a person commented, "Amazing combination I ever tried, this is near my house and this make me do cheat meal every Sunday evening."





Some users have also called this a "desi bagel."





What do you think about these medu vadas? Let us know in the comments below!