Netizens Reveal Bizarre Food Combos They Love - Twitter Thread Will Shock You

The internet never ceases to amaze us, especially when it comes to creativity in terms of food. A plethora of bizarre and unique dishes have emerged online which give an interesting and unique spin to traditional preparations. Whether it is an ice cream dosa, or instant noodles with chocolate spread - there is no dearth to the number of innovations that netizens can concoct, although the results may be seriously questionable. A recent tweet asked netizens to comment with the 'weird' food combos that they enjoy. Take a look:
Drop your weird food combos pls
— $ (@xsaminaa) August 31, 2020
The tweet by user @xsaminaa got a number of responses from users all over the world. Netizens poured in the most bizarre combinations that they swear by, while others poured in their disbelief at the foods. Some of the most eccentric answers to the poll include Biryani with mayonnaise, instant noodles with ketchup, strawberry with pizza and chips with dal chawal. Take a look at the responses:
crisps n chocolate together ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— m ???? (@symlmao) August 31, 2020
Gulab jamun and ketchup
— Aarhaam Jain (@AarhaamJ) August 31, 2020
Pizza & strawberry
— Captain ➐ (@borntograft) August 31, 2020
Chawal with cheeni aka rice with sugar
— Itzkingkhan (@itzkingkhan) August 31, 2020
Crisps and daal chaval
— segzy (@sa_1ih) August 31, 2020
cheetos cheese chips with yoghurt
— ???????????????????????? ???? (@n0tme2u) August 31, 2020
tortilla chips and peanut butter— melanie????????♀️???????? (@tialinabones) August 31, 2020
french fries and vanilla ice cream
— Ilham Shaikh (@ilhamsksk) August 31, 2020
While some combinations were absolutely abhorred by netizens, others expressed their interest in trying some others. Do you have some weird foods you love eating together too? Tell us in the comments below!
