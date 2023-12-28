When the winter chill sets in, our taste buds start craving the perfect blend of spice and crispiness. Sure, hot kachoris, pakodas, samosas, and bread pakodas are the usual suspects for winter snacking, but let's face it, sometimes we need a change. If you're a foodie who loves experimenting with flavours, we've got a mouthwatering treat for you - Stuffed Paneer Cutlets! While you might have dabbled with various cutlet recipes, this one is a game-changer for the winter season.





Not only are these Stuffed Paneer Cutlets incredibly delicious, but they're also a breeze to make. Whether it's breakfast, a quick snack, or your kid's lunchbox, these cutlets are a versatile delight. Packed with the goodness of paneer and a medley of veggies like carrots, capsicum, and cabbage, they don't just satisfy your taste buds but also amp up the nutritional value. Chef Parul, the culinary wizard behind the YouTube channel Cook with Parul, spills the beans on this fantastic recipe - and we're here for it!

Before you dive into the full recipe, here are some pro tips:







Mix up your veggies! Feel free to swap out carrots, capsicum, and cabbage with French beans, spinach, or peas.





Let that paneer stuffing cool down before you start filling those cutlets.





Pop those cutlets coated with breadcrumbs into the fridge for 20 minutes. It'll keep the breadcrumbs intact while frying.





Prep a bunch and freeze them for a snack emergency. Just cover them with butter paper, and you're good for 15 to 20 days.





Want a healthier option? Bake these cutlets in an air fryer or oven until they reach crispy perfection.





Now, let's get down to the nitty-gritty of making these Stuffed Paneer Cutlets:





Paneer Stuffing

Heat oil, toss in cumin seeds, and let them sizzle. Add finely chopped onions and ginger paste, and fry until aromatic. Throw in carrots, cabbage and capsicum, along with a dash of chaat masala, garam masala, red chilli powder, salt, and coriander powder. Stir it up and let the magic happen. Grate some fresh cheese into the mix, give it a good stir, and let it all cook for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it cool.





For the Covering

Mash up some boiled potatoes, add spices and bread crumbs, and mix until you have a dough. Roll it into a ball, place a dollop of the cheesy stuffing in the centre, and seal it up by lifting the ball from all sides. Dip it in a slurry, coat it with breadcrumbs, and let it chill in the refrigerator.





Time to Fry

Heat up that oil in a pan, set it to medium flame, and gently slide in those cutlets. Don't rush - let them sizzle until golden and crispy on one side before flipping. Fry until both sides are irresistibly crunchy. Serve these hot Stuffed Paneer Cutlets with chutney or alongside your favourite cup of tea.











For the visual learners out there, check out the full recipe video of Paneer Stuffed Cutlets here.

















Ready to impress your friends and family? Whip up a batch of these delectable cutlets for your weekend or New Year party - it's a guaranteed hit!