Eggs for breakfast? The instant answer will be a big ‘YES'! Eggs are healthy, wholesome and super easy to make. And the best part is you can go as creative as you want with an egg or two. Speaking about egg-based recipes, boiled eggs make the most popular option for breakfast. You can have it as is, pair it with a slice of toasted bread or make a chaat/salad by mixing it with some vegetables. In this article, we will talk about the popular boiled egg on toast. While we agree the dish is uncomplicated and perfect for a quick and fulfilling meal, it may get boring at times. After all, it includes nothing but a boiled egg, a slice of bread, some butter and salt. Fret not, we have found a solution for you! Here's a delicious Asian-style egg-on-toast recipe that is not only simple but adds the right amount of spice to your palate. Chef Guntas Sethi has shared this recipe on her Instagram handle.

What Makes Egg-On-Toast A Popular Breakfast Food?

Mornings can be super hectic, especially on a weekday. Preparing an extensive breakfast seems impossible in between. Hence, we prefer going for options that are easily available, take no time and most importantly, fuel us with a good amount of nutrition. And what better than a boiled egg to go for? Alongside, bread is easily available in almost every kitchen.





How To Make Asian-Style Egg-On-Toast?

As shown by Chef Guntas Sethi in the video, you need a bread slice, a hard-boiled egg, a cheese slice, butter, ketchup, chilli oil and spring onion and sesame seeds to garnish.





Step 1. Boil eggs and put them in ice-cold water.





Step 2. Peel the skin and slice thinly.





Step 3. Spread some ketchup on a bread slice and place a cheese slice on it.





Step 4. Place the sliced eggs on top.





Step 5. Heat butter in a pan and toast the bread on both sides.





Step 6. Drizzle chilli oil on the egg-on-toast and garnish with spring onion and sesame seeds.





Step 7. Cut the toast into bite-size pieces and indulge.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

