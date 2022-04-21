What's the one thing that can make any breakfast meal delicious? It has to be a crispy toast. Toast lovers will agree that it's the one breakfast dish that'll never go out of style. Whether it's a pizza toast or a French toast, Bruschetta or Avocado toast - there are so many delicious ways toast can be made for breakfast. Apart from the toppings, you can also experiment with different kinds of bread that are becoming popular these days - multigrain, sourdough, brioche and more. French toast especially is a recipe that is immensely popular among foodies. A recently surfaced video has given a spin to the usual French toast recipe. The 3-ingredient milk toast recipe has been shared by popular food blogger Yumna (@feelgoodfoodie) and it has taken the internet by storm.





3-ingredient milk toast: Just like french toast, this milk toast never goes out of style for breakfast.

The milk toast recipe by food blogger Yumna is quick, simple and fuss-free. It has already raked in over 5.2 million views on Instagram Reels since the time it was shared. The best part is that it needs just three ingredients to make the yummy treat. Unlike usual French toast recipes, Yumna's recipe does not require any eggs or sugar in it. "Have you tried the viral milk toast? It's basically French toast with no eggs or sugar but somehow my kids absolutely loved it," she wrote in the caption.

Here Is How To Make The Viral 3-Ingredient Milk Toast Recipe By Feel Good Foodie:

In a non-stick pan, place a small cube of butter. Let it melt and coat the pan. Now add two slices of bread to the pan and press it gently. Add some milk to the bread slices and let them soak it in. You can even use low-fat alternatives such as plant-based milk. Flip the toast to cook the other side until golden brown. Once the milk evaporates completely and the toasts become crisp, take out of the pan. Serve with toppings of choice such as banana, honey, chocolate sauce or maple syrup!

Watch the full video of the viral 3-ingredient milk toast recipe here:

What did you think of this amazing milk toast recipe? Tell us in the comments below.