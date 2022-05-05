The summer season calls for having all things cold and delicious. Of course, there are tons of juices and coolers that one can indulge in. But in this weather, there is something about having desserts that simply feels amazing. It could be anything from a piece of pastry to our beloved desi mithais; we just can't seem to get enough of them. However, when it comes to making a dessert at home, most of us find that challenging. It requires different measurements and ingredients, and if one thing goes wrong, your dessert might not turn out the way you want it to. But, when you have a simple and quick recipe up your sleeve, making a dessert instantly becomes much easier. So, if you also want to try out an easy dessert, then here we bring you a recipe for bread malai that you must try!





As the name suggests, this deliciousness contains bread and malai as its two main ingredients. This recipe only requires four basic ingredients to be cooked, and it will give you a taste that will surely leave a mark on you! You can make this recipe when you have guests coming over or simply when you crave something sweet. Check out the full recipe below.

Bread Malai Roll Recipe: Here's How To Make Bread Malai Roll

Take a pan and add milk, sugar, sweet khova and some cream. Take the bread slice, apply the cream on the inner side and roll the pieces. Place the roll on a serving plate and add the milk, sugar and khova preparation. Garnish it with dry fruits and serve cold!

Make this sweet delight and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.