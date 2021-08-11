A smoothie is a delectable drink made using fresh fruits or vegetables, blended together with milk or yogurt. This tasty and creamy beverage is typically served cold and is very filling. If tea or coffee isn't your choice of beverages to begin your day, trust us when we say that a glass of smoothie may be exactly what you need. It is a quick and easy morning breakfast fix that requires minimum ingredients but guarantees flavour and healthy goodness from fruits and dry fruits. Are you feeling hungry yet? Well, to help make your breakfast diaries vibrant with a dose of health and flavours, we have curated a list of thick, super tasty, and fruity smoothie recipes for you to whip up at home.





(Also read : High-Protein Breakfast: Try This Quick Granola Fruit Smoothie For A Wholesome Morning Meal)

Here Are 7 Delectable Fruit Smoothie Recipes For You:

Just the boost of energy you need to start your day. Iron and potassium-rich banana blended along with walnuts, honey, and yogurt.

Banana and yogurt whipped together with walnut give this smoothie a creamy taste and feel

This one is a tropical treat, indeed. Juicy mangoes blitzed with rich coconut milk and the goodness of oats. A filling breakfast is ready in less than 15 minutes.

A tasty power shake made with sweet fragrant melon, tangy kiwi, milk, and honey. This flavourful smoothie is definitely the perfect drink to keep you hydrated throughout the day.

Sweet and tangy,this smoothie is the perfect refreshing start to your day

This one is an immunity-boosting breakfast for sure. This high-protein smoothie is packed with the goodness of banana and oats along with turmeric, cinnamon, and honey. This recipe only takes 5 minutes to whip up.

This wholesome and refreshing recipe uses sweet mangoes, milk, and crunchy almonds blended with oats. To add a luscious creaminess to this healthy concoction, add some thick yogurt as well.

This oats and mango smoothie is a super filling breakfast option

Granola is basically crispy roasted oats with nuts and is much loved for its crunchy texture. This recipe combines the toasted goodness of granola along with apple, banana, and thick and tangy Greek yogurt to make a wholesome and filling breakfast.

This one is a sure-shot hit. This healthy smoothie is made using refreshing ingredients like ginger, almonds, and green cardamom. Blended along with custard apple and milk to make a fruity treat.

The rich and edgy flavours like ginger and almond make this is a sure-shot hit

(Also read: Weight Loss Drink: Drink Oats-Based Smoothies To Rev Up Your Metabolism)





Jazz up your breakfast with any of these delicious smoothie recipes for a happy start to the day.