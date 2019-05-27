Weight Loss Drink: Drink Oats-Based Smoothies To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Oats smoothie for weight loss

Oatmeal as a breakfast cereal has been hailed by many nutritionists as an ideal meal to jumpstart the day. Oats provide innumerable health benefits that boost bodily health in many ways. Oats are considered a boon for heart patients as they contain antioxidants called avenanthramides that lower down blood pressure levels. As an anti-inflammatory food, oats help improve the health of respiratory system, and as a low-calorie food, they help in weight loss. Even with all these and more health-giving properties, oats may not sit well with everyone's palate. Some may still like to have idli or poha in breakfast instead of porridge made with this super light food. However, that doesn't mean that they can't avail the various benefits of oats, especially if they are looking to lose some weight.

Another way to consume oats instead of eating it is by drinking it in the form of smoothies. Oats instantly emit their nutrients into a smoothie, making it an ideal weight loss drink.











How Oats Help Promote Weight Loss?







Oats are full of soluble fibres that break down the food faster, which results in easy digestion. Oats contain very few calories so the body burns its own calories to digest this food. This results in a considerable elimination of overall calories from the body. Beta glucan, a compound found in oats, creates a thick coating on the walls of the stomach, which makes it feel full for a longer period of time, keeping a check on overeating.

Oats Smoothie Recipes -







Here are some recipes of smoothies with oats as one of the ingredients that may prove to be the best addition to your diet chart.





Berry And Beetroot Smoothie With Oats

Fresh berries and healthful beetroot flanked by walnuts and ginger - this smoothie is a truly nutritious one. Add a handful of oats to it, and you get your perfect healthy and weight loss-friendly smoothie.





View Full Recipe Here





Weight loss drink: Berry and beetroot smoothie with oats





Pina Colada Smoothie With Oats

A unique blend of nutritious fruits like strawberries, mango, passion fruit, banana and kiwi, added with coconut milk and low-fat yogurt - makes this smoothie bowl yummy, hearty and nutritious. With the addition of oats, this sugar-free meal can do wonders for your weight loss goals.





View Full Recipe Here





Weight Loss drink: Pina Colada smoothie with oats











Melon And Kiwi Smoothie With Oats

Kiwi and melon with papaya and grapes pack in a punch of fruity flavours and a generous serving of oats makes this smoothie a wholesome, must-have breakfast drink.





View Full Recipe Here





Weight Loss drink: Melon kiwi smoothie











Another noticeable thing about oats is that they are highly rich in proteins. According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 gms of oats contain a high amount of proteins (approx. 17 gms). This means that oats can replenish the body with the lost energy during a workout session and re-energise it for the next one. So, revamp your diet chart now and make place for these oats smoothies to accelerate the pace of your weight loss journey.













