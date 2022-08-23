Celebrity diets are a source of much intrigue online. What exactly do our favourite celebrities eat to stay in shape and maintain a rigorous fitness regime? Some celebrities actually share snippets of their diets online, much to the delight of their fans and followers. Recently, one such recipe from Katrina Kaif's personal diet has taken the internet by storm. Food blogger Prachi Agarkar, who goes by the handle @lets_eat_with_prachi, took to Instagram to share Katrina Kaif's personal go-to smoothie recipe. The video has gone viral in a short span of time. Take a look:

The recipe was shared on Instagram Reels, where it clocked in over 1 million views and 25k likes in a span of just 72 hours. 'The Katrina Kaif Smoothie,' was what the blogger referred to it as.





In the viral video, she recreated the smoothie recipe shared by Katrina Kaif. Originally, the recipe had made an appearance in a cooking show on YouTube featuring Mini Mathur. The latter called the smoothie recipe as Katrina Kaif's Krazy Konkoction in the video. "It's actually a smoothie. It's a recipe I got from a really really nice book," explained Katrina Kaif on the show. "If you follow the recipe exactly as I told you, I promise it'll be yummy," she added.





So, what goes into the making of Katrina Kaif's smoothie recipe?

Here Are All The Ingredients Needed For Katrina Kaif's Smoothie Recipe:

1/2 Avocado

1 Banana

4-5 leaves Mint/Pudina

4-5 leaves Spinach

1 tsp Chia Seeds

1 tsp Coconut Oil

1 tsp Lemon Juice

300ml Water

2 pcs Ice Cubes

1 tsp Cocoa Powder

For the method, simply blend the ingredients together and serve them chilled. Watch the full original recipe video with Katrina Kaif below.





Which smoothie recipe is your favourite? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, it is always good to consult a qualified medical practitioner before making any major changes to the diet.