"Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande" this popular jingle constantly reminds us of the multiple benefits of having eggs! This superfood is loaded with various nutrients and have several health benefits. We all know it is an exceptional source of proteins! That's not all. Egg is loaded with vitamin D and phosphorus too. Rich in antioxidants, the super versatile egg makes a popular choice for breakfast. Why, you ask? It is wholesome and makes you feel full for a long time, subsequently aiding weight loss. There's an extensive range of egg breakfast recipes - poached eggs, scrambled eggs, boiled eggs and more. Each of these are easy to make and taste delicious. Another such breakfast recipe is picnic egg.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: Amp Up Your Meal With This Shahi Egg Curry Recipe (Recipe Video Inside)





Picnic egg is a delicious deep-fried egg recipe that has a crunchy outer layer and a cheesy filling. A variation of the classic deviled eggs, here the boiled eggs are filled with a stuffing made of cheese, ham and egg yolk and then deep fried to perfection.

How To Make Picnic Eggs | Picnic Egg Recipe:

To make picnic eggs, you will need to start by cutting all the boiled eggs and separating the egg yolk from the egg white. In a mixing bowl, mash the cooked egg yolks. Add pre-cooked ham slices (finely chopped), green chillies, cheese and salt. Mix it well to create a filling. Scoop out balls of the filling and stuff it in one-half of boiled egg white's cavity. Join the two halves of the boiled egg white to make it a complete egg again. Now dip these eggs in beaten eggs and sooji. Deep fry them. Picnic egg is ready to be relished!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Picnic Egg.





You can serve this picnic egg with some tomato ketchup to make a wholesome breakfast or a quick snack.





Sounds easy, right? Make these delicious picnic egg today and do tell us how you liked it.