We all know that the best way to kickstart our day is by having healthy breakfast, yet we often skip this important meal of the day. We are either too lazy to whip a delicious breakfast or we don't have the time to make it! While we love to indulge in classic breakfast dishes like waffles, pancakes and omelettes, these recipes can be a bit tedious to prepare during the morning rush. In such scenarios, all we want is an easy way to make scrumptious breakfast at home. Fret not! Here we bring you an easy, delicious American classic pancakes recipe that can be prepared in less than 10 minutes and with only three ingredients.





With the goodness of bananas, oats and eggs, this pancake is not only delicious but also healthy! Pancakes are known for being a tricky recipe, but now even a beginner can easily whip this delight for breakfast.

Maple syrup mixed with butter makes for a great spread.

Banana Pancake Recipe: How To Make Banana Pancake With 3 Ingredients

To make this pancake, all you need is a banana, eggs and oats. If you don't have oats, you can also use all-purpose flour. You need to take two of each, bananas, eggs and 2 spoons of oats and add them to a blender. Make a smooth batter by blending the ingredients well. Now, just heat a pan and pour the batter. Flip the pancake so that it is evenly cooked on both sides.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes.





Serve pancakes with maple syrup and butter. If you are feeling indulgent, then you can also add Nutella on the side.





Sounds easy, right? Make this quick and healthy pancake for breakfast and surprise your family with your amazing culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!