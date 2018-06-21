SEARCH
Bring Out The Foodie In You And Try These Biggest Foods In Delhi

   Updated: June 21, 2018 18:14 IST

This one's for all the foodies out there. If you call yourself a real foodie and happen to have a huge appetite, then there is a lot for you to enjoy. Here's a list of some biggest foods in Delhi that are sure to make you go all WOW! The huge size and massive quantity of these foods is enough to satisfy your hunger. If you think you've got it what it takes to finish them all, then challenge the foodie in you and head to these places right away.

1.2 KG Paratha - Prisha Paratha Junction

Do you call yourself a paratha lover? If yes, then here's a little surprise for you. Located in west Delhi, Prisha Paratha Junction serves scrumptious parathas that apparently weigh over 1.2kg and are 2ft long. Yes, you read that right. You really need a huge appetite to get them through! Each paratha here is made out of 400-500 gm of flour. Isn't that amazing?

Where: 274-A Opposite Metro Pillar 715, Near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi
When: 8am - 11pm

(Also Read -Get Your Hands On Delhi's Largest Parathas For A Drool-Worthy Experience)
 

50 Pieces Sushi Box - SushiyaSushi lovers raise your hand! If you haven't had your share of sushi for quite a long time and are craving for some, then head straight to Sushiya. This place does sushi that are too delicious to miss. The Midori party pack comes with 50 pieces in one box. Are you game for it?

Where: 1st Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi
When: 10:30am - 11pm
 
 

A post shared by Sushiya Online (@sushiyaonline) on


Family Naan - Bukhara

f you're one of those whose all-time picks at any north Indian restaurant are dal makhani and naan, then this family naan at ITC Bukhara is going to be a welcome variation for you. Cooked to perfection, the crisp, huge yet filling naan served at this restaurant goes best with their signature dish dal makhani. Chefs here surely know how to perfectly cook a naan of such huge size. Kudos to them!

Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
When: 12:30pm to 2:45pm; 7pm to 11:45pm

(Also Read -Bukhara Restaurant Delhi, Bukhara Menu, Restaurant Review and Rating)
 
 

The biggest naan I have ever seen! #bukhara #indiancuisine

A post shared by Shubham Bhatnagar (@iamshubhambhatnagar) on


Family Dosa - Moets Coco Palm

If you have a thing for south Indian food, especially dosas, then gorge on this family dosa to satiate your cravings. Almost the size of a dining table, the huge-sized dosa is called family dosa as it is suffice to feed a family of four. Yes, it's that huge. Fret not; it won't burn a hole in your pocket either, so go dig in!

Where: 204, 2nd Floor, DT City Center Mall, MG Road, Gurgaon
When: 12pm to 11:45pm

CommentsSo, roll up your sleeves and get going! If you know of more such foods, let us know in the comments section below!

