7 Healthy Paratha Fillings That You'd Love To Devour!

Sarika Rana | Updated: March 14, 2018 13:27 IST
Here's a list of healthy fillings you'd love to add to your parathas without having to feel guilty!
1. Beetroot Paratha
This whole wheat beetroot paratha is loaded with the goodness of bright beetroots and fibre from the whole wheat flour. Add sautéed and grated beetroot as the filling and enjoy it with butter or curd. It is not only irresistibly tasty, but also a treat to the eyes. The beautiful pink colour of the parathas is sure to make you fall in love with the delight.
2. Mixed Vegetable Paratha
Mixed vegetable parathas may have your favourite veggies ruling the paratha, some of which may include radish, peas, cauliflower, et al. You don't want to miss the goodness of all these veggies, do you? Here's a recipe of mixed vegetable parathas you must try at home.
3. Broccoli Paratha
This extremely nutritious paratha is filled with the goodness of broccoli that's shouldn't be missed. It is not only low-fat but also makes for a super delicious snack. Do not forget to pair it with curd or pickle.
Who would have thought mushrooms could be used in parathas. Nutrient-dense mushrooms are low in sodium, fat, cholesterol and calories. Go ahead and make some mushroom parathas for yourself; pair them with spicy mango pickle or raita.
This paratha is made using grated carrots delicately flavoured with roasted cumin and lots of chopped coriander leaves. Of course, you can add more to make it flavourful. Pair this paratha with nimbu ka achaar and enjoy!
This one's a quick and easy fix for those untimely hunger pangs. Olive paratha is loaded with the goodness of green and black olives, capers, green chilies, basil and sesame seeds. Do try this recipe of olive paratha that's bound to make you fall in love with the delight!